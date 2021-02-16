Midnight Cowboy” 1969 The sad ending

Everybody’s Talkin’ – Harry Nilsson Midnight Cowboy – John Barry & His Orchestra

Midnight Cowboy Wins Best Picture: 1970 Oscars

Elizabeth Taylor presenting producer Jerome Hellman with the Oscar. Elizabeth Taylor was 38 years old. She looked amazing.

The sad ending in this video of the box office film “Midnight Cowboy” 1969 Starring Dustin Hoffman & Jon Voight at the 42nd Academy the film won three awards Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Midnight Cowboy is the only X-rated film ever to win Best Picture. Convinced of his irresistible appeal to women, Texas dishwasher Joe Buck (Jon Voight) quits his job and heads for New York City, thinking he’ll latch on to some rich dowager. New York, however, is not as hospitable as he imagined, and Joe soon finds himself living in an abandoned building with a Dickensian layabout named Enrico “Ratso” Rizzo (Dustin Hoffman). The two form a rough alliance, and together they kick-start Joe’s hustling career just as Ratso’s health begins to deteriorate. Please enjoy

Patrick Ranasinghe