Missive from Oscar E V Fernando: 50 Things To Do while Quarantined (Beyond Binge Watching): By By Carrie Gress

May 1, 2020

Source: Theology Of Home

We are faced with an international crisis but it doesn’t mean we have to live in fear and anxiety. It is easy to get sucked into the news cycle or binge watching series after series, leaving us feeling dissipated and uninspired.

The key, no matter what you do, is to make sure your spiritual life is alive. Certainly, we should be praying for an end to this plague and those suffering from it, but tapping into our relationship with God can animate all that we do in new and fresh ways.

This unprecedented time is an opportunity to do creative and life-giving things that can bring order, calm, and peace to our lives now and after the pandemic ends. Think spiritual staycation not imprisonment. Here’s a list to spark your creative juices:

  1. Catch up on sleep
  2. Write a letter (with pen and paper)
  3. Read one book of the Bible slowly and carefully
  4. Pray the daily rosary
  5. Start a garden
  6. Mani/pedi
  7. Tell, retell, or record family stories
  8. Organize closets or cabinets
  9. Take a masterclass
  10. Shop online sales
  11. Do a craft project, sew, or knit
  12. Tend to your yard or indoor plants
  13. Make preserves
  14. Cook new recipes
  15. Read a novel
  16. Do a puzzle
  17. Exercise
  18. Tackle your DIY list
  19. Discover new cocktails
  20. Shop online at local stores (or purchase gift cards)
  21. Rediscover your dreams
  22. Follow up on unanswered emails
  23. Watch daily Mass online
  24. Go for a walk or bike ride (where legal)
  25. Polish silver
  26. Play cards or board games
  27. Reach out to an old friend
  28. Get digital photos organized and printed
  29. Work on family genealogy
  30. Send thank you notes to essential service providers
  31. Be merciful to those around you
  32. Sit in silence for mental prayer
  33. Organize your books
  34. Take a long bath
  35. Clean out your car
  36. Read aloud books as a family (or with grandparents on Zoom)
  37. Go through old photo albums
  38. Look for things for which you are grateful
  39. Sort through your wardrobe
  40. Send a letter or small gift to someone who is alone
  41. Try new wine
  42. Read poetry
  43. Make croissants
  44. Take pictures
  45. Make a retreat
  46. Cut and arrange spring flowers
  47. Paint
  48. Clean your freezer and/or oven
  49. Listen to classical music
  50. Find things that make you laugh

