Moonrise – Max Greger & Hugo Strasser – B. R. Boogie & Sail Along Silvery Moon

Moonrise









How many of us love a moon rise! A video from the Byron Bay Lighthouse at the northern tip of New South Wales, Australia. Because of its unique geographical location, it can be seen and photographed only locally. Enjoy the moon rise for more than three minutes to witness the most beautiful view from the easternmost part of Australia! A moon rise to be remembered for a long time… to the music of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

Max Greger & Hugo Strasser – B. R. Boogie & Sail Along Silvery Moon







