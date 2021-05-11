MP Pathirana exposes how Excise helps artificial toddy producers to rob govt. revenue and poison people- By Saman Indrajith

Source:Island

Matara District SJB MP Buddhika Pathirana yesterday informed Parliament that Excise Department officers colluded with artificial toddy makers to deprive the state coffers Rs. 80 billion a year while poisoning people with toxic vinegar, its by-product.

MP Pathirana said that the Excise Department officials had helped the artificial toddy producers to operate without paying taxes. The government lost at least Rs. 80 billion per year as the artificial toddy makers bypassed the laws. “I have a list of names and a confession by such a businessman who is willing to admit to his offence and pay the fine and expose the corrupt officials. This businessman is accused of producing artificial toddy and not paying the due taxes. He wrote a letter to the Commissioner General of Excise, admitting to his fault and naming five officers who had helped him by giving him technical points to evade taxes. The businessman is Chandrakanthan Ruban of No 174A, Palali Road, Kondawil. He, in his letter dated Sept 06, 2019, addressed to the Excise Commissioner General H.G. Sumanasinghe, states how he has been assisted by Excise officers in flouting the regulations in return for money. The Excise Department officers have helped other artificial toddy makers too to flout the laws. Therefore, there is a need to amend these regulations. The letter states that the businessman was been assisted by Excise OIC S. Sirimanne, Deputy Commissioners N. Sothinathan, K. Kumarsinghe, B. Warnasuriya and W. Dissanayake. The offender states he had committed an offence with the help of those officials and was ready to pay the fine for his offence. I table this letter.”

Pathirana said that following his recent exposures in Parliament, media spokesman of the Excise Department had issued a press release stating that artificial toddy was not used to produce vinegar. The very same officer had once admitted in a TV talk show that artificial toddy was used to produce vinegar. He had also stated there that the gazettes pertaining to the toddy industry had helped increase the production of artificial toddy. “This is a serious issue; the government loses 80 billion rupees annually because of this industry,” MP Pathirana said, adding that artificial toddy was made using sugar, yeast, ammonia, water and the batteries of old mobile phones.