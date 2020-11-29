MRICS hosting matches after three years

Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium (MRICS), one of the most picturesque grounds in the country will host a match after almost three years, and Sri Lankan cricket fans will experience live cricket after almost eight months.

This all-important tournament became a reality due to the untiring efforts of the president of Sri Lanka Cricket, Shammi Silva and his team of dedicated officials.

After several hiccups LPL got the green light thanks to the Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa, who played a pivotal role to obtain clearance from the health authorities followed the approval from the Head and the Deputy Head of State.

A total of 23 matches will be played in the newly laid center wickets (ten in number) laid for the purpose of this tourney.

Two matches will be staged on each of these wickets, which according to experts, is likely to turn out to be a batsman’s paradise and high scoring matches are expected.

Even though the matches will be played under closed doors, a virtual atmosphere will be created with spectator cheering. (AN)