Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty

Source:Dailynews

Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan underwent a successful coronary angioplasty with stents at Chennai’s Apollo Hospital on Sunday. The SRH bowling coach will be discharged from the hospital today.

Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan has undergone an angioplasty procedure after being admitted in Chennai’s Apollo Hospital for cardiac evaluation on Sunday.

The 49-year-old is the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who are currently playing their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 matches in Chennai.

In a press release from the hospital on Monday, it has been revealed that Muralitharan underwent a successful coronary angioplasty with stents on Sunday. The release added that Muralitharan will be discharged on Monday and can resume his normal activities.

Muralitharan celebrated his 49th birthday on April 17.

Muralitharan is the highest wicket-taker in international cricket with 1347 wickets that includes a record 800 scalps in Tests, 534 in ODIs and 13 in T20 internationals for Sri Lanka.

After winning their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs, SRH have lost their next two matches against Royal Challengers Banaglore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The 2016 champions are currently at the bottom of the 8-team points table.

David Warner’s team will next face Punjab Kings on Wednesday.