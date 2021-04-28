Musaeus College PPA Victoria

MCPPA Victoria is a community and charity organization founded in 1995 with the guidance of two past teachers, late Mrs. Malini Jayasinghe and late Mrs. Ramani Liyanarachchi and 12 passionate past pupils of Musaeus College living in Melbourne. It is a conduit for maintaining linkages among its membership spread across Victoria and inter-state in Australia.

For over 25 years MCPPA Victoria has been involved in numerous projects supporting well deserving charities in Sri Lanka and locally among our community has been a valuable source of funding for well-deserving charities in Sri Lanka. We have been involved in installing and maintaining water purification plants in Anuradhapura and Kurunegala in aid of people affected by Chronic Kidney Disease, supplying essential medicine and equipment to the Children’s Unit at the Maharagama Cancer Hospital, providing financial support for Sri Lankan Army (housing for disabled soldiers), Anuradhapura Kidney Transplant Unit, Tsunami and the Easter Sunday tragedy victims.

In 2004 the Association has adopted an on-going charity of a day’s meal every month to the Gangodawila Girls’ Home in Nugegoda, Sri Lanka and have continued this support for over a decade. Additonal donations to support the education, well being and essential renovations of the Gangodawila Girls’ Home (an all girls’ orphanage) have been provided over the years.

Members have made it a tradition to observe the commemoration of the Founder’s Day with an Annual Alms giving involving temples in Victoria, thereby upholding the Buddhist traditions inculcated at school.

MCPPA Victoria organizes exciting events such as the Annual Dinner Dance, Annual Blood donation campaign, Back to School Events. Family day outings, Sports Meets, Inter-school cricket matches, , Sing-alongs, Mothers’ Day breakfasts / lunches and Trivia Nights which keep the association live and help maintain the bond among the members, where most members consider MCPPA as a second family.

Current Committee

President – Ramani Wijeyaratne

Vice President – Banie Abeywickrama

Secretary – Mayondhi Abeysinghe

Treasurer – Isuri Samarasinghe

Advisor – Ohlu Wickramaratna

Anusha Perera

Dasuni Kannangara

Dumila Weerasinghe

Gayani Vaz Gunarawardena

Nilu Dharmarathna

Pushpadaree Gunasekera

Ruwanmala Dissanayake

Sepali Kahaduwaarachchi

Shanika Perera

Thilini Jayasekara

Vindi DS

Visaka Wimaladharma

Web :- http://www.mcppa.com.au/

FB :- https://www.facebook.com/MCPPAVIC/