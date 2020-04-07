“MUSIC, MUSIC, Music” – By Des Kelly and (Thank you for the Music by Shanthi De Mel)

The music and the lyrics tell the story. Another fine idea from Shanthie de Mel, for both eLanka & Facebook.

I wonder how many of our good readers out there will remember all the songs ?, the good, the bad, the happy, and the sad. Let me just say thank you Shanthie. To you,

sweetheart, aloha. I love you a thousand ways.6

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor- in-Chief) eLanka.

Thank You for the Music – By Shanthi De Mel







