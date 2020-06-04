“MUSIC THEREIN” – By Des Kelly

Another “first” for my eLanka readers, who are already aware of the fact that, if it has anything to do with good music, I would like to share it with them.

Just add the capital M to my title and therein lies this very good news. I have to admit that I have never heard of this strange, but beautiful-sounding instrument. “THEREMIN” was kindly sent out to me, by my good friend Charles Schokman, together with the interesting little story sbout this instrument, fretless, stringless, looking rather boring perhaps, until you hear this lady actually play it.

Although it is the beginning of Winter, here in Australia, this beautiful instrumental brought to me immediately, My Own Sunshine (O Solo Mio). It was played beautifully by this lady, a feat which was a Musical treat, to me. To make a long story short, you, my readers, will hear and hopefully love this amazing musical interpretation on an instrument unheard of, until now. Please enjoy.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

The Theremin…

In this orchestra, there is a woman who is playing an instrument called the Theremin.

It is a quantum instrument played solely by the energy from one’s hands. The instrument creates a magnetic field which is played without being touched and emits a sound which resembles the human voice.

The thereminist stands in front of the instrument and moves his or her hands in the proximity of two metal antennas. The distance from one antenna determines frequency (pitch), and the distance from the other controls amplitude (volume). … The theremin uses the heterodyne principle to generate an audio signal. This instrument is notoriously difficult to master. The Theremin was invented by Leo Theremin, a Russian who, in 1920, presented it to Vladimir Illich Ulianov, alias Lenin. Lenin was so impressed by its sound; he ordered 600 instruments to be produced. Lenin sent Leo on a voyage to introduce this instrument to the world. Only three countries in the world have music schools that teach the Theremin.

——Russia; Japan; Ireland.

Listen, it’s original and beautiful







