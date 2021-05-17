Muslims celebrate another austere Eid-By Dr M. Haris Z Deen

For the second year in succession Muslims all over the (not just in Sri Lanka) were confined to their homes restricted from congregation prayers in mosques and partaking in essential Ramadan rituals such as the night congregational prayers (Tharaveeh) and seclusion (I’thiqaf). Muslims are required to believe that none of these happen without the Knowledge and Will of the Almighty Allah.

The Qur’an emphatically states in 33:36, “No believing man nor any believing woman should exercise any choice in their affair once Allah and His messenger have decided upon some matter. Anyone who disobeys Allah and His messenger has wandered off into manifest error.”

Therefore, by conceding to the Will of Almighty God, Muslims have not committed a sin by adopting other methods of performing the religious rites. As the Almighty Allah further clarifies in the Qur’an

“There is no compulsion in religion. Verily, the Right Path has become distinct from the wrong path. Whoever disbelieves in Taghut and believes in Allah, then he has grasped the most trustworthy handhold that will never break. And Allah is All-Hearer, All-Knower. (2:256) (Yusuf Ali translation)

There is another factor that Muslims were complaining about; whether they should be confined by government authority restrictions in their religious affairs. Even in such matters the Qur’an and the Holy Prophet (on whom be peace) instructions are clear. In 4:59 it says: “O ye who believe! Obey Allah, and obey the Messenger, and those charged with authority among you. If ye differ in anything among yourselves, refer it to Allah and His Messenger, if ye do believe in Allah and the Last Day: That is best, and most suitable for final determination”.

What if the person or government is not Islamic or Islamophobic? Should the Muslims nevertheless follow their commands as reported by Ibn Umar (RA): The Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “It is obligatory upon a Muslim to listen (to the ruler) and obey whether he likes it or not, except when he is ordered to do a sinful thing; in such case, there is no obligation to listen or to obey.”(Bukhari and Muslim).

Having got the misunderstandings out of the way, let us address the important question of celebrating Eid, that falls between Thursday 13 May or a day or two later depending on which part of the world Muslims were celebrating the occasion when will see the end of a period of fasting from dawn to dusk enjoined by Allah upon the followers of Prophet Muhammad (Upon Whom be Peace).

On the day of Eid, it is essential that fasting ceases. It is not permitted (it is haram) to fast on that day, and every Muslim is expected to take a shower and cleanse himself or herself and wear clean clothes. Then everyone including women and children in whatever state they are, except of course the sick and the infirm, are expected to attend the Eid services.

After the prayer, there will be a short sermon. Thereafter, they will disperse to their houses and after partaking of the festival meal will visit each other. It is also traditional that they will greet each other by shaking hands and embracing each other. Eid prayers and the service thereafter is recommended to be conducted in a public place where many people can gather and supplicate to Allah.

All these congregational rites and practices will be curtailed or restricted by the authorities to prevent the spread of the Corona virus. How therefore, can the Muslims, observe their religious rites without breaking the rules?

Prayer should be conducted in a public place so that as many people can congregate and the prophet of Islam (On whom be Peace) instructed all women and children to attended the Eid services. Even menstruating women for whom prayer is taboo until they become clean, are advised to attend, although not to take part in the prayer ceremonies. That is the extent of the importance of the Eid rites.

However, this year coronavirus has taken over and put everything in disarray. It appears to be so powerful as to have mosques closed and lockdowns imposed in various places confining people to their homes irrespective of faith considerations.

The Grand Mufthi of the two holy mosques in Makka and Medina, has issued an edict that each family should conduct the Eid prayers in its own home devoid of the sermon, and this would suffice.

Aside from these restrictions and measures, Eid is a great time for people to show mercy upon the less fortunate people in the community; that is why Islam has enjoined the sharing of food with the needy in the gifting of two and a half measures of the staple food (rice in the case of Sri Lanka) as Zakat ul Fitr. It is a compulsory obligation upon the breadwinner in the family to give this Zakat on behalf of himself, his wife and dependant children including on behalf of a child in his wife’s womb. Thus, it is expected that everyone will have a meal on the Eid day.

Ramadan for Muslims is not only a period of fasting refraining from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk. It is much more. It is like a “workshop” where one is trained to endure hardship for a very short period to learn application of this practice during the other eleven months of the year. Those who gain this experience will certainly be a winner.

However, what is noticeable once again, this year as well is that COVID 19 has instilled such a fear in most people who were stingy at other times that they have suddenly become generous. This may be one way that Allah means to impose His authority on His creation. Allah Knows Best.

Stay home, stay safe!