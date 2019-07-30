







My casual observations from our Lankan visit in June-July 2019 – By VAN ARKADIE, Alex

Seemingly, following the church massacres last April, there are a growing number of Christians as well as sympathizers who seem to understand better the miracle following repetitive Christian martyrdom of the XXIst Century – (although it also sounds rational when critics say that the Lankan Catholic Hierarchy should exercise a cautious degree of restraint in public announcements and pronouncements).

Fortunately after the Easter Sunday killings, religious convictions continue to bind many of the devout and faithful, but also underlined by either a sense of resignation to the powers of ‘karma’, or in acceptance of the Will of the Lord, or when hopefully invoking ‘Insha Allah’…

Poor Sri Lanka is once again Asia’s Teardrop.

It is indeed pathetic, but primarily rooted in the on-going political struggle for greed and power. Hopelessness is voiced or sensed everywhere – except from among the fab-glittering-rich or those unashamedly imitating them. Hard-earned or easily gained foreign cash is so ignorantly disposed of in trying to be like the Jones’s next door !

Most of the TV Ads. cater to the happily rich. Are they the majority of whom Lanka could remain proud and complacent of. Young couples struggling to survive and their aspiring families are brainwashed, mesmerized or artfully held spellbound in front of digital TVs. Sometimes for umpteen hours, watching puppy-love Soap operas in Sinhala, if not imported from TV Serials where-ever. What proportion of these series are in accord with Lankan culture, tradition, religious and moral values or language and simple life-styles akin to daily living or focused on how the Nation’s majority are trying to survive with a degree of self respect. Artificiality, outdoor glamour and copy-catting have become the catchy- style. Eating out with family or friends within glass houses capturing the twinkling glow from overhead neon-signs has become fashionable even in distant urban towns.

TV channels hardly emphasize on prime time for educational or informative transmission, but overload popular presentations with unlimited advertisement Spots. Hardly any time afforded for Interviews, Panel Discussions or documentaries on success stories from peoples’ participation in technical, agricultural, horticultural, responsible fishery, water harnessing conservation and wastage, use of wind and solar power, livestock care and production, conscious disposal of human refuse and plastic products of all types, recycling for benefits from energy resources, community development projects for small-scale income generation among rural poor to motivate and stimulate our student category in directing their attention on national wealth linked to national development. What about long-term investment in our industries and the plantation sector including inland paddy cultivation and incentives to support manpower resources?

Among rest of the masses, regardless whether Sinhala, Moslem, Tamil or Hindu, Islamic, Buddhist or Christian, the naked truth is starkly evident.

Care to hop-in and chat with your auto-driver, say a polite hello to a stranger at the market place, or pause at a bus-stop, the chorus repeats as though from a national dirge. Unknowns will instantly spot you from the crowd and politely address you as a visitor from abroad. At Keels supermarket in Maharagama, an aged gent gently told my spouse and me, “You must be on a visit. Don’t settle down here. Our country is a mess. No hope – they are all liars”. I smiled but remained dumbstruck with no words to attempt an appropriate reply.

All schools and places of devotion are under careful security surveillance.

One noteworthy point worth mentioning: our Lankan security staff are amply well-disciplined, cautious, respectful and dutifully polite., where-ever assigned to duty at day or night. I mentioned it and even thanked them for their courtesy conduct to which they smiled in private acknowledgment.

The Capital City, the Kelani temple as well as the Kochchikade roundabout are heavily fortified zones. Reconstruction is nearly complete but teams of navy personnel are busily engaged with the finishing touches under burning heat in their vadu-maduvas adj. the church. Visitors say that the sacred sanctuary now looks more like a museum-show-piece rather than the hallowed sanctity that used to prevail within before explosion. My grandparents and my parents used to accompany me there from Dematagoda, ‘for prayer to the Saint of the Poor to obtain work and bread for all in want’, from when I was about 05 or 06yrs. and when Dad’s Naval HQ was just nextdoor on the waterfront itself.

One Sunday morning walking out of St. Anthony’s, Nittambuwa, my sister’s senior parishioners bluntly enquired from me in near despair: “Would our country continue to remain like this”. Even if the burning issue has reached its maximum, they very well know that neither the poor Nation nor its People can find a human redeemer. Rampant corruption, greed, nepotism, favouritism and ugly struggles for political domination reign supreme. Blatant accusations among party chiefs gain maximum press coverage and generate repetitive TV transmissions from day to night. Unfortunately, this in my view would affect the larger part of our sinhala-speaking native population a wide majority of whom are buddhist. Even the Buddhist political parties and Sangha sabhas and balavegayas are aggressively divisive, self-proclaimed , but unknowingly inflicting further enmity between their own community in order to remain militant for the sake of achieving ‘party’ gains … do they realize the long-term damage to the nation and its people ???

In this South Asian State pledged to uphold and propagate from its traditions rooted in Lord Siddharta Gautama’s Theravada Buddhism, I sadly fail to understand why ordained monks have to lift up their saffron robes – now fast changing to shades of burgundy, crimson or fiery red – for the sake of rowdily demonstrating and angrily manifesting in close-up, affronted by a half-dozen or more TV crews or hand-held selfies in venemous, nasty tongue. When rightfully confronted by Snr. Officials of the Lankan Police Force along public thoroughfares, they disrespectfully challenge established authority. Not even Madavi Some, Yakadaya, Choppe or Maru Sira reacted with such low-graded ‘thuggery’ against the Ceylon Police force in the early 50s and 60s, though they were considered criminals and imprisoned overnight. O.k., Yes, Right, agreed. , … the hamudurus’ harsh cry is either in favour or against political supremacy whereas each morning, evening and especially during Poya senior monks of their very own sect in temple compounds solemnly preach the precepts of maithriya and avahinsa to dozens of elderly upaasakas, upaasikas and hordes of little children, all dressed in spotless white sarongs and shirts or modestly draped in lamaasaris. My question then: Does the Buddhist Sangha care a damn about who reigns within and outside the temple – what about our future generation; to what extent would they find Lord Buddha’s Dharma worth treading, amplyfying or even emulating ?

No second to Lankan TV transmissions are some of our prostitutionalized Lankan newspaper houses. One daily TV transmission in particular is widely broadcast during early morning peak-hour featuring maxi-sized newspaper Headlines of the Day. And the varied organs of the Press are in competition with each other to gain viewer attention by exaggerating and often unethically loading upon unfounded slander, baseless gossip, and/or unethical political misbehaviour. I fear this could lead to further turmoil and disharmony among the larger majority of Lankan commoners spread thoughout the Island and create wider cracks among the Sinhala community itself.

Commoners are in a state of acute tension even within their very home and family environment; wives, husbands, fathers, mothers, children and especially teenagers. School-goers, young working adults and nearly all of the hard-working or job-seeking youth on their regular errands are either acutely depressed and disgruntled, or numb and submissive to what is mercilessly ongoing. Why find criminal offence in one who drifts to drugs, alcohol, crime and suicide if such victim has been denied the liberty to reason on how best to recover from hopeful anticipation for a better day tomorrow ??? With the Ahimsa we tend to widely preach, let our Statesmen who seem determined to recall the death sentence mercifully lead them for responsible care and rehabilitation by civil authorities in association with volunteers from our multi-ethnic socio-religious groups. That in a nutshell is maithri and ahimsa. After all Sri Lanka has so many voluntary groups caring for the helpless, disabled, orphaned and/or our abandoned four-legged friends !

In a TV sponsored Sinhala programme, one learned Medical Prof. wisely fore-warned, “At this rising alarming rate – of desperation and frustration – a majority of our nation’s youth are soon going to end up physically incapacitated and mentally sick”. How terribly sad and unpleasant to hear.

From 5 a.m. each dawn, hordes of singled or grouped uniformed school boys and girls patiently await at open-air wayside bus-stops. Sareed ladies and businessmen in tie with their office bags (and perhaps lunchboxes) are among growing crowds. Already ‘full’ private vans, buses and 3-wheelers, doggedly rush to gather a fresh load and accelerate on to the next stop while desperately trying to overtake their opponent drivers in front, regardless whether they are oil-tankers, container carriers, heavily loaded trucks or a careless three-wheeler packed with a bunch of little schoolgoers sandwiched between a truck and an overtaking van or daring scooter-rider. Though early in the dawn, the rush has begun to boil over, overflowing in fury and fume along our public thoroughfares – only to be repeated backward again before sunset. A 20-seater private AC van to which we were admitted from Colombo Pettah one afternoon included another 5 men and women psgs. on their feet as the vehicle wrecklessly raged itself onward regardless of the looming risks within or danger ahead.

Traffic control is rare, nill or powerless. Accused and jailed offenders for whatever neglect or fault gain prompt release thro. intervention by political higher-ups. Defence laws exist to restrain or punish offenders, but political interference has become the norm with Lanka’s Judiciary in a state of near-rigor mortis !

Just an example: Cetrain political higher-ups knew in advance and there is evidence to prove how they manipulated their escape from the easter explosions. Christian ministers themselves fled in time without caring for their brethren who would gather to venerate the same Son of God whom they believed they worshipped. What level of hypocrisy has our beloved nation of leaders stooped down to ?

Nowadays it has become regular and quite fashionable for political opponents of the same rotten bunch to point fingers at each other about the so-called series of Islamist-ISIS plots and attacks. How come Moslem parlimentarians argue, if a group of us warned in advance of a possible ‘aggression’ from a so-called group, the government and military powers failed to take timely action to bring the suspects to Law ?

Nearly all of the local Audio-Visual TV Channels as well as the Printed Media seem aimed to further confuse the majority public at large. This adds to the rising level of disappointment and frustration of our commoners everywhere. Sri Lanka is readying to painfully bleed again. When on the eve of my departure to Rome I asked a beloved Lankan NGO-friend, “Can we be hopeful about the upcoming election”, he promptly replied, “it can only become worse”. Though a trusted and long-time friend, I hope and pray he will be proved wrong”. God help Sri Lanka.

On this prayerful note, permit me please to close. Pardon me for the long summary shared here. Please feel free to comment and/or widely circulate. Thanks. Keep in touch and spread the good word. /alex

VAN ARKADIE, Alex. – 30 July 2019

(Freelance Media Reporter and Retiree of the UN/F.A.O. Hq. Rome, Italy)