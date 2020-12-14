My comments on the article -COVID……BE PREPARED (email circulation)- by Dr. harold Gunatillake

Written by Dr. harold Gunatillake- on requests for my comments.

You should not compare the COVID-19 infection, with other respiratory tract viral infections, as most studies reveal.

The common other viruses that mostly affect the respiratory system are mostly the upper part of the tract, and they include respiratory syncytila virus (RSV), influenza A virus (FluAV) and human parainfluenza virus type 2 (hPIV2). They are referred to as ‘Upper Respiratory tract Infections-URTI)

Interferons

Interferons are a group of signaling proteins made and released by host cells in response to the presence of the viruses mentioned. Interferon is released by the infected cells in the mucosa of the respiratory tract, white blood cells, fibroblasts and so on. This protein when released causes the nearby cells to heighten their anti-viral

defenses.

The synthetic form of interferon is used to treat various cancers like leukemia, melanoma AIDs related Kaposi’s sarcoma.

This interferon both secreted by the respiratory mucosal cells and the man-made versions of proteins work with your immune system to help it find and attack viruses and cancer, by boosting the hosts immune system.

The problem is when interferons released by the COVID-19 infected the cells, unlike other viruses do not ramp up the immune system and the flulike symptoms are likely to become worse before they get better. So, if someone is already on a ventilator and interferon-based medicine given could make the inflammation worse.

COVID-19 Cytokine Storm

The cytokine storm results from a sudden acute increase in circulating levels of different pro-inflammatory cytokines including IL-6,IL-1,TNF-a, and so on.

This storm is induced by the virus. Mortality in COVID-19 patients has been linked to the presence of the so-called “cytokine storm” induced by the virus. Excessive production of proinflammatory cytokines leads to ARDS aggravation and widespread tissue damage resulting in multi-organ failure and death.

There is no such virulent storms created by the other respiratory viruses detailed above.

Vitamin D levels

Getting 20 minutes sun on your body does nothing to improve your immune system when infected with COVID-19.

Vitamin D is important for bone growth, muscles health and dental health but there has been no strong evidence to show that taking vitamin D supplements or exposing your body to the sun for 20 minutes will make you less susceptible to COVID-19 Taking other supplements mentioned in the article, ‘Get prepared’ have no effect or

influence on the curative aspect from COVID-19 Perusing the rest of that article makes me laugh, obviously written by a lay person and needs no comment. The author of the article is not disclosed

Original article on circulation Covid…BE PREPARED

Everyone is telling you how to NOT catch #coronavirus, but NO ONE is saying what to do if you get it. Thanks to this nurse in the UK for putting this guide together:

Finally, some sensible advice. From a GP Nurse in the UK.

What I have seen a lot of, are recommendations for how to try to avoid getting coronavirus in the first place:

• good hand washing

• personal hygiene

• social distancing

but what I have NOT seen a lot of is advice for what happens if you actually get it, which many of us will.

So as your friendly neighborhood Nurse let me make some suggestions:

If you get Covid-19

You basically just want to prepare as though you know you’re going to get a nasty respiratory bug, like bronchitis or

pneumonia. You just have the foresight to know it might come your way!

Things to start doing now:

Get 20 minutes sun on your entire body (or as much as possible) every day. This will dramatically increase your Vitamin D

levels, which improves your immune system.

If affordable take a good general supplement, plus 2000mg Vit C a day. Include ZINC, SELENIUM & GLUTATHIONE.

Scott’s Emulsion is a great general tonic (cod liver oil)

Things you should actually buy ahead of time:

*Kleenex*

*Paracetamol*

*Cough medicine* of choice (check the label and make sure you’re not doubling up on Paracetamol)

*Zinc lozenges*

*Throat spray* like Andolex or TCP

*Honey and lemon* can work just as well!

*Vicks* vaporub for your chest is also a great suggestion.

*A humidifier* would be a good thing to buy and use in your room when you go to bed overnight. (You can also just turn the

shower on hot and sit in the bathroom breathing in the steam)

*If you have a history of asthma* and you have a prescription inhaler, make sure the one you have isn’t expired and refill it / get

a new one if necessary.

*Meals* This is also a good time for meal prep: make a big batch of your favorite soup to freeze and have on hand.

*Hydrate* hydrate, hydrate! Stock up on whatever your favorite clear fluids to drink, though tap water is fine you may appreciate

some variety!

*For symptom management* and a fever over 38°c take Paracetamol rather than Ibuprofen.

*Rest a lot* You should not be leaving your house! Even if you are feeling better you may still be infectious for fourteen days

and older people and those with existing health conditions should be avoided!

*Wear gloves and a mask* to avoid contaminating others in your house

*Isolate* in your bedroom if not living alone, ask friends and family to leave supplies outside to avoid contact.

*Sanitize* your bed linen and clothes frequently by washing and clean your bathroom with recommended sanitizers.

*You DO NOT NEED TO GO TO THE HOSPITAL unless* you are having trouble breathing or your fever is very high (over 39°C)

and unmanaged with meds.

90% of healthy adult cases thus far have been managed at home with basic rest / hydration / over-the-counter meds.

If you are worried or in distress or feel your symptoms are getting worse:

*Pre-existing risks* If you have a pre-existing lung condition (COPD, emphysema, lung cancer) or are on immunosuppressants,

now is a great time to talk to your Doctor or specialist about what they would like you to do if you get sick.

*Children* One major relief to you parents is that kids do VERY well with coronavirus, they usually bounce back in a few days

(but they will still be infectious) Just use pediatric dosing .

*Be calm and prepare rationally* and everything will be fine. This is to inform us all that the pH (Potential Hydrogen) for corona

virus varies from 5.5 to 8.5.

All we need to do, to beat corona virus, we need to take more of alkaline foods that are above the above pH level of the Virus.

Some of which are:

*Lemon – 9.9pH*

*Lime – 8.2pH*

*Avocado – 15.6pH*

*Garlic – 13.2pH*

*Mango – 8.7pH*

*Tangerine – 8.5pH*

*Pineapple – 12.7pH*

*Dandelion – 22.7pH*

*Orange – 9.2pH*

How do you know you have coronavirus

1. Itching in the throat

2. Dry throat

3. Dry cough

4. High temperature

5. Shortness of breathing

6. Loss of sense of taste & smell

7. Covid toes – toes turning blue / black

So when you notice these things, quickly take warm water with lemon and drink.

Do not keep this information to yourself only. Pass it to all your family and friends.

