My Very Last Love – by Anil Wickremetunge

A song of motivation and hope. THE DRUID production composed by Anil Wickremetunge and arranged with help from Mohan Gooneratne.

Thanks to the team at “Pericles Lyrics” for the lyrics and Viola Gooneratne for the vocals, Mohan for his unique art on the Bass and Volker with the “singing” guitars.