“MY WAY” by Amira & Friends (“A MINHA VIDA”) – Concert, held in Pretoria, South Africa.

‘My Way’, a song from the ‘Classics is Groot’ Concert, held on June 2017, Pretoria, South Africa. Amira Willighagen sings with the Group this beautiful and inspirational oldie.

Cast (in order of appearance):

– Charl du Plessis (piano)

– Joseph Clark

– Loyiso Bala (Swing City)

– Graeme Watkins (Swing City)

– Nathan Ro (Swing City)

– Tarryn Lamb

– Monique Steyn

– Corlea Botha

– Jannie Moolman

– Ruhan du Toit

– Amira Willighagen

‘My Way’ (Original title: ‘For Me’) is written by the French composer Jacques Revaux. In the beginning nobody was interested in the song, but after some insistence, Claude Francois decided in 1967 to make a record with new lyrics and title: ‘Comme d’habitude’.

When Paul Anka visited Paris he heard the French song and wrote English lyrics, title: ‘My Way’. Francois granted Anka record release. Anka persuaded Frank Sinatra to cover the song. The song became a huge success in the US and beyond. Elvis Presley also recorded ‘My Way’.