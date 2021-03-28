National cricket team must be assisted to improve their performance – Jayasuriya-by Indika Welagedara

Sanath Jayasuriya

Source:Dailynews

The Sri Lanka Legends cricket team’s recent performance in the Road Safety World Series cricket tournament was excellent, as they went down to a superior Indian legends team led by Sachin Tendulkar by 14 runs in the recently concluded finals at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, India.

On their arrival at the Katunayake International Airport, former Sri Lanka cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya said; “The national cricket team must be assisted to improve their performance and it is not the intention of the Sri Lanka Legends team to put down the present national cricket team at all. Our performance in this tournament should not be viewed as an attempt to degrade the current national cricket team. As past national cricketers, if given the chance, we will surely help them out.” concluded Jayasuriya.

Sri Lankan Legends gave off their best against India in the finals. It would inspire the present Sri Lankan cricketers to uplift their game and return to winning ways.