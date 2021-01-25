National Pool formed for WI tour dissolved-by Althaf Nawaz

The nets at the Galle Stadium being sterilized

Source:Dailynews

The 15-member National Cricket Pool formed in preparation for the upcoming tour of the West Indies was dissolved, after two players, Chamika Karunarathne and Binura Fernando tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing PCR tests yesterday.

Some of the players from the initial 22-member National Pool selected for the England series, will be added to this pool after the conclusion of the second Test.

As a result, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) decided to postpone further training, while the players and officials who mingled with them have been quarantined. SLC hopes to recall the dispersed players at the end of the quarantine period along with the new additions once the second Test is concluded in Galle.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to take on West Indies in a two-Test series, three One Day Internationals and two Twenty20 International matches in the Caribbean.