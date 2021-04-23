National program launched to plant one million Moringa trees

Source:Island

A national program to create greater awareness on the nutritious and medicinal value of drumstick (Moringa) has been launched by the State Ministry of Agriculture.

Based on a concept of State Minister of Agriculture, Shasheendra Rajapaksa, one million Moringa trees will be planted across the country. Under the initial phase, seedlings will be distributed among 2,500 selected temples in all 25 districts of the country.

The national program was formally launched at Maligawila Rajamaha Viharaya in Moneragala on April 17 under the auspices of State Minister Rajapaksa and State Ministry Secretary L. L. Anil Wijesiri.

The core objectives of the initiative are to promote the cultivation of Moringa by popularizing its medicinal properties, create small and medium scale entrepreneurs, establish a Moringa village to contribute to the green concept and create more awareness about the medicinal and immunomodulatory properties of Moringa that’s second only to breast milk.

Moringa as a vegetable can also be used as an alternative to the protein needs of the nation. Further, it contains essential amino acids such as methionine and cysteine. It’s equal to the nutritional properties of dairy, eggs and meat and also recognized as a source of vitamins and micronutrients.

Apart from its use as a vegetable, Moringa also helps in the process of reducing atmospheric carbon dioxide. Under this project, one million plants are expected to be added to the ecosystem with the cultivation of approximately 1,650 acres, (750 hectares) with a projected value of Rs. 5 billion in three years. In addition, as there is a big demand for Moringa leaves, one kilo of raw leaves can also be sold for Rs. 55/-.

Moringa has anti-cancer and antioxidant properties in addition to other medicinal interventions to normalize high blood pressure and cholesterol, cure bladder stones and neurological diseases and boost body immunity.

Arrangements have been made to select suitable zones to plant Moringa island-wide and provide seedlings at Grama Niladhari Division level.

The State Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Education, Integrated Agriculture Instructors, Agricultural research producers are spreading awareness about this project to the public.