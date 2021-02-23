Neil Angus MP attendance at 73rd Anniversary of the Independence of Sri Lanka yesterday – Consulate General of Sri Lanka Melbourne

In recognition of the 73rd Anniversary of the Independence of Sri Lanka yesterday, Neil Angus MP was delighted to join the Sri Lankan Consul General to Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, Mr Kapila Fonseka at the Consulate General of Sri Lanka Melbourne to celebrate this important occasion.

As the Victorian Shadow Minister for Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, Neil Angus MP was pleased to represent Victorian Liberal Leader – Michael O’Brien MP at this event.