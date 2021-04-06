NEM Construction South Asia’s largest Sumitomo excavator fleet owner receives record consignment from Udeshi Group

UTRAX®, the construction equipment division of the Udeshi Group, has successfully completed the handover of the country’s single largest order of hydraulic excavators to date, in turn contributing significantly to Sri Lanka’s fast-expanding infrastructure development efforts.

The island’s leading commercial and industrial equipment supplier and exclusive distributor of Sumitomo excavators in Sri Lanka, officially handed over the lot of premium Sumitomo Hydraulic excavators to Ashwin Nanayakkara, Director of NEM Construction (Pvt) Ltd., positioning the company as the current largest fleet owner of Sumitomo hydraulic excavators in the whole of South Asia with 71 units.

This record-breaking order comprised of a total of 35 brand new Sumitomo excavators: 30 units of model SH220LC-6, and five units of model SH370LHD-6; making up a total purchase value of Rs 780 million. This sale far surpasses the company’s previous milestone order to NEM Construction in 2015 that was at the time valued at Rs 500 million.

Ashwin Nanayakkara commented “The quality and performance of these SUMITOMO Japanese hydraulic excavators are among the best in the industry. In addition to the excellent aftersales services of UTRAX®, these machines come with 5,000 hrs. warranty and are equipped with latest Technology. Regular visits to our worksites by Japanese Engineers from SUMITOMO to monitor performance and their valuable advice has prompted this new order with UTRAX.”

NEM Construction began operations in 1980 and has since built for itself a reputation as one of the country’s leading civil engineering contractors involved in infrastructure development including highway construction, irrigation, land reclamation, etc. With NEM’s latest acquisition, they have further enhanced their position as the largest construction machinery fleet owner in Sri Lanka.

“We are pleased to have partnered yet again with NEM Construction on the continuous expansion of their world-class fleet, and in turn for the development of the country’s infrastructure,” said Supun M Perera, Managing Director of UTRAX®. “It is additionally exciting to witness, through orders of the like, that NEM has identified the future potential of the construction industry particularly in the infrastructure development in Sri Lanka, despite the setback of the ongoing pandemic.”

UTRAX®, a fully owned subsidiary of Udeshi group of companies -which comprises of Udeshi Tracks & Equipment (Pvt) Ltd., Udeshi Traders (Pvt) Ltd., UTRAX Equipment (Pvt) Ltd., & Udeshi City (Pvt) Ltd., is the exclusive distributor for Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co Ltd – Japan, Hyundai Construction Equipment Ltd – Korea, Case New Holland Construction Equipment Ltd – USA, and Bell Dredging Equipment – Netherlands, and Ultratrex Amphibious Excavators – Malaysia.

Photo captions:

Udeshi 1: Management of NEM Construction and Udeshi Group at the handing over of Sri Lanka’s single largest order of hydraulic excavators

Udeshi 2: NEM Construction Director Ashwin Nanayakkara (left) ceremoniously receives the consignment from UTRAX® Managing Director Supun Perera

Ashwin Nanayakkara

Udeshi 3: NEM Construction Chairman Raja Nanayakkara (left) accepting the award of appreciation from Udeshi Group Chairman M.G. Perera and UTRAX® Managing Director Supun Perera