New AG takes oaths before President

Image courtesy: President’s Media Division

Source:Dailynews

The new Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam, PC took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today

He assumed duties as the 48th Attorney General of Sri Lanka. He received his appointment letter from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Parliamentary Council has unanimously approved the appointment of Acting Solicitor General Sanjay Rajaratnam as the new Attorney General.

Rajaratnam who has a career span of 34 years in the Attorney General’s Department had joined the profession in April, 1988.

He held the post of Senior State Counsel, Deputy Solicitor General, Additional Solicitor General and Senior Additional Solicitor General until his appointment as Acting Solicitor General in October, 2019.

He is now the head of the Civil Division of the Attorney General’s Department.