New AG takes oaths before President
Image courtesy: President’s Media Division
Source:Dailynews
Update:
BASL welcomes new AG
The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) yesterday welcomed the appointment of Sanjay Rajaratnam, PC, to the office of the Attorney-General and wished him well in the discharge of his duties.
The BASL notes that at the time of his appointment as the Attorney-General Sanjay Rajaratnam PC was the Acting Solicitor-General and the most senior officer in the Department of the Attorney General presently eligible for appointment, having served the Department of the Attorney-General since 1988.
Whilst congratulating the new Attorney General, we have the confidence that he will exercise his duties impartially and maintain the independence of the Office. We look to him to uphold the Rule of Law, the Independence of the Judiciary and the fundamental human rights of the people.
“The high office of the Attorney-General is of vital significance to the Citizens of our Country since the Attorney-General, as the Chief Legal Adviser of the State, has the duty of advising the Government on what is lawful or unlawful and the duty of ensuring that the law is applied, without fear or favour, with regard to criminal prosecutions.
Thus, it is essential that a person who is appointed to the Office of Attorney-General is manifestly able to function independently and impartially and to ensure that the law is applied, without political or other considerations.
The BASL commends the President and the Parliamentary Council for giving due consideration to the vital criteria when appointing the Attorney-General on the first occasion such an appointment was made after the enactment of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.
The BASL takes this opportunity to thank the outgoing Attorney-General Dappula de Livera, PC, for his services to the Department and for the cooperation he extended to the BASL and wish him well on his retirement.”