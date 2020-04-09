New Consular Corps Management Committee: Dean – Anton Swan, Hon Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland, Australia

Dear Colleagues

These are unusual circumstances where we have had no AGM for the Consular Corps of Qld. However, we had to elect a management committee without the attendance of its members. I am honoured to take over the reins from Anthony Torbey, the Hon. Consul for Lebanon for 2020/2021. Also, I would like to take this opportunity to show my appreciation to the outgoing Dean and his management committee, for their hard work and dedication showed for the previous year.



To the new Consuls who are not aware of my background, I have over 25 years’ experience as the Hon. Consul. I was first appointed in 1990 but had a few years break between my terms. In regards to my work experience, I am an ex-banker and have been in small business for over 40 years, mainly in hospitality and accommodation.



Unfortunately, due to the present environment, the new management committee is not in a position to have a programme for the current year. The traditional Dean’s reception would have to be postponed until further notice. We will keep our members informed as soon as the current situation improves.

The new management committee has not changed, except the Dean and the Vice Dean’s positions.



The Management Committee for 2020/2021 will be:-

Dean: Anton Swan, Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka

Vice Dean: Irina Bruk, Hon. Consul General for Russia

Secretary: Sandra Micallef, Hon. Consul for Malta

Treasurer: Diana Lopes, Hon. Consul for Portugal

Member: Prof. Michael Rosemann, Hon. Consul for Germany

Please note: If any of my colleagues are interested in being part of the committee, you are most welcome to participate.



I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Michael Rosemann, Hon. Consul for Germany, and Gunther De Graeve, Hon. Consul for Belgium, for establishing the COVID19 Consular Corps Taskforce (CCT). The Taskforce has daily meetings using Zoom Video to keep all Consuls up-to-date with developments and gives us an opportunity to discuss our issues during these difficult times with government heads and our colleagues, who might require assistance to help our nationals from the countries we represent.

My management committee is looking forward to working with you and would appreciate any feedback that could be beneficial to the Consular Corps of Qld.

Regards

Anton Swan

Dean of the Consular Corps of Qld.

Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka Queensland.







