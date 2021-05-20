New year cluster crosses the 50,000 mark

Source:Dailymirror

The New Year cluster in Sri Lanka which developed after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year last month crossed the 50,000 mark a short while ago after the country recorded its highest daily total of COVID-19 patients with 3,591 patients reported so far today.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 50,774 patients have been infected with the virus since the April New Year, with authorities warning that these numbers will rise further in the weeks.

The New Year cluster is the second largest cluster reported in Sri Lanka following the Peliyagoda and Harbor cluster which led to the second wave of the pandemic with 82,785 patients reported. However the New Year cluster is well on its way to beating the Peliyagoda and Harbor cluster with an average of 2000 patients being detected daily for the past 10 days. (JAMILA HUSAIN)