New Zealand dominate Pakistan

Source:Dailynews

Mount Maunganui, Monday: Not even a broken toe could stop New Zealand’s pace attack dominating day three of the first Test against Pakistan, but their efforts to quickly wrap up the innings were slowed by Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf’s late century stand Monday.

As intermittent showers and an unseasonal hail storm disrupted proceedings at Mount Maunganui, the Black Caps’ pace foursome took five for 50 in the first two sessions before Pakistan rallied to be all out for 239 at stumps, still 192 in arrears. Rizwan and Ashraf provided a face-saving partnership for Pakistan. AFP