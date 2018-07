Gota refutes social media claims Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa today refuted reports circulating in the social media purported to be from the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, claiming to have appointed him as the Presidential Candidate for 2020.

Appointing Dinesh Opposition Leader: 70 MPs led by JO to meet Speaker today A joint opposition-led coalition of 70 parliamentarians are due to meet Speaker Karu Jayasuriya this afternoon to request the appointment of MP Dinesh Gunawardane as the Opposition Leader in Parliament, an MP said yesterday.

Satisfied with party re-organization: Range Bandara State Minister of Disaster Management Palitha Range Bandara yesterday said that he was satisfied with the re-organization taking place within the United National Party (UNP) as it gears itself for the 2020 Presidential Election.

Kerala ganja smuggling: Govt. to curb menace together with India In the wake of an increase in activities involving Kerala ganja smuggling, the government is planning to engage the Indian authorities to curb the menace, a Minister said yesterday.