Niluka fine women’s cricketer and coach-by Upananda Jayasundera

Niluka fine women's cricketer and coach

Niluka Amarasena, the talented cricketer, coach and official scorer.

Niluka Amarasena, an old girl of Swarnamali Balika Vidyalaya,Kandy is a womens cricketer and a level one coach as well as an official scorer since the year 2011 appointed by Sri Lanka Cricket. She started club cricket after leaving School and straight away joined the Kandy Ladies Cricket team under the coaching of Bernard Perera, Harold Ranasinghe and Sirath Kasturiratne. After this continuous training, Niluka was selected to the Central Province Women’s Cricket Team and they became champions at the National Games in 2009 and 2010. She has represented Chilaw Marians and Matale District Womens Cricket team at the Inter District Cricket tournament conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket under the captaincy of Sweeni de Alwis and some of her other team members were Dedunu de Silva, Praba Udawatte and Inoka Galagedara to name a few.

Niluka is a right hand middle order Batswoman and right arm off spinner who can keep wickets too. Her Best bowing figures are claiming Six wickets for 12 Runs against Kegalle District team and her highest score is 42 runs also against the Kegalle District team. She is attached to the New League Cricket Academy as an Assistant Coach and she is a visiting Cricket Coach for Ladies Cricket teams in and around Kandy District.

Niluka has dedicated her duties as an official cricket coach for the last ten years. Being a spinster her main ambition is to promote cricket among the cricket playing women by coaching cricket and functioning as an official scorer as long as she is fit to do so. She is thankful to her three coaches for the strenuous training she got to come to this standard in cricket and to her family for the encouragement given to her.