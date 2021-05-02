Nimal Perera – Senior Chartered Architect and Interior Designer by Clifford Lazarus – New Zealand

Source:-island

Nimal Perera (aka KNP) has died after a heroic battle with cancer surrounded by many friends and his family as he bade farewell. The talented Interior Designer, whose artistic work adorns many royal households in the Sultanate of Oman was a soul who blazed so brightly.

Humble, charming and unassuming, Nimal twinkled like a star to leave a lasting legacy and will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. The livewire at any gathering, he lived life to the fullest, remembered for his kind and meritorious acts. Much sought for his talents in singing and mimicry, his hilarious impersonations of “Amaris Aiya” of Sri Lanka’s “Nandana Vindana” comedies regaled party-goers. There was never a dull moment in Nimal’s company.

Supported and backed by his childhood sweetheart and wife, Jayanthi, Nimal was at the forefront of every campaign: raising funds for the poor and needy, rallying support for cancer patients, providing guidance to the young and helping to mould their careers. A devout Buddhist, he wasn’t someone who sprouted his faith to anyone but Nimal’s way of living encompassed all religions.

As a Christian, I believe Nimal lived Jesus Christ’s teachings to the letter: regularly visiting the sick and those in prison, feeding the hungry and distributing alms and clothes to the poor. During vacations in Sri Lanka, Nimal and Jayanthi’s presence at the Cancer Hospital, pharmacies and post offices was a common sight. At pharmacies they would seek out the destitute and desperate and provide funds to those who could ill afford to purchase prescribed drugs. At post offices, they would look for the needy to top-up the charity allowances (pin-padi) of the poor. These acts spoke for themselves and impacted all those around Nimal.

Nimal leaves his heartbroken wife Jayanthi, his sons Arjuna and Shiran, and their families, but we must take solace from the fact that he is now at peace. He has left us with fond memories of an individual who filled our lives with love and admiration.

God, we love him and know how lucky we are to have had him in our lives.

Nimal’s former boss in Oman, Chuck Pringle has said the following about Nimal:

“Nimal was one of the first employees of my newly formed architectural practice – Chuck Pringle Associates, working mostly for members of the Oman Royal family, including the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, and government officials. He soon became a mainstay of the firm and, happily, a personal friend, with whom I kept in touch over the years. I regret his passing but celebrate his fruitful life and apart from saying my heart is with Jayanthi and his family, can do no more than reiterate Clifford’s closing words; I too, am happy to have had him in my life.”

Clifford Lazarus

New Zealand