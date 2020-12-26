Nishantha Ranathunga re-elected CCC president

Nishantha Ranatunga, president Colts Cricket Club in the middle briefs the participants at the AGM flanked by Brig. Shiran Abeysekera – Secretary (left) and M. Ratnaharan -Treasurer.

Source:Dailynews

Colts Cricket Club (CCC) is the longest standing Ceylonese Cricket Club founded in 1873, held its 147th Annual General Meeting on December 12 at the club pavilion.

Nishantha Ranatunga was re-elected as President unanimously while Eastman Narangoda, Chaminda Vaas and K. Shakthidasan as Vice Presidents for the ensuing year 2020/21. Trevor Rajaratnam was re-elected Patron while Jagath Savanadasa was re-elected as Vice Patron and K Mathivavan as Vice Patron. Brigadier Shiran Abeysekera was elected as the secretary and M. Ratnaharan was appointed as the Treasurer. Rajeev Munasinghe as the Asst. secretary and Chandika Jayawardena as the Asst. Treasurer with Dinesh Wickremanayake as the Club Captain and Dharshika de Silva as the Social and Indoor Games Secretary.

Meanwhile, K Mathivananan, Trevor Rajaratnam and Eastman Narangoda were appointed as ‘Trustees’ of the Club. Kusal Janith Perera was appointed as the cricket captain. Dias Muthukuda (billiards captain), Nuwan Senevirathne (men’s hockey captain) and Subodha Jayasinghe (women’s hockey captain) were the other sports captains.

President of the club briefed the membership on the development programme of the club premises. The historic club will be converted into a state-of-the-art sports facility which will include a modern gymnasium, swimming pool, streamlined dining and bar facilities, dressing rooms and much more.

The proposed development activities are segregated into five development stages and are expected to be completed in time and will be the focal point of the clubs 150-year celebrations in 2023. The club expects Phase ‘A’ development project to be completed by mid next year and the three story pavilion is expected to open in the first half of 2021.