‘No one else will get to 800, Lyon is not good enough’ – by Michael Vaughan

Muttiah Muralitharan retired with 800 Test wickets and, as someone who provided him with seven of those, it feels right to ask him why he thinks there is a dearth of spin in the modern game.

Batting is hard right now in Test cricket but apart from India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon of Australia (more on him later, Murali is not a fan) it definitely feels as though pace, not spin, is the real weapon these days.

When I played, it felt as though we had to contend with both great fast bowling and mystery spinners, such as Murali. But where is the next Murali or Saqlain Mushtaq?

“The problem in Test cricket is that Twenty20s and one-day internationals have changed the dynamics,” says Murali, talking from his home in Colombo before the start of England’s Test series against Sri Lanka.

“When I played, the batsmen were technically so good and wickets were flat; now, they try to finish matches in three days. “The bowlers in my day had to do extra work to get spin and do something magic to get results. Nowadays, if you bowl line and length over a period of time, you will get five wickets. It is guaranteed because batsmen cannot stay for long without attacking. “You have a better chance of taking wickets, which is why spinners only have to set the field properly, bowl line and length and let the pitches and batsmen do the rest. Spinners used to have to work hard for wickets, which is why they worked hard on developing other deliveries. “Now they do that in T20 cricket instead. They bowl different variations because batsmen are coming after them. But in Test cricket you don’t need to do it.” Will we see another golden age of Test spin bowling? Will a spinner reach 700 or 800 wickets? “Ashwin [who has 377 Test wickets] has a chance because he is a great bowler,” says Murali. “Other than that, I don’t think any younger bowler coming in will go to 800. Maybe Nathan Lyon is not good enough to reach it. He is close to 400 [396] but he has had to play many, many matches to get there.”