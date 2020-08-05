Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) community update 4 August 2020

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) community update

RACISM IS NOT ACCEPTABLE

The Australian Government is currently running an information campaign to support and inform multicultural communities in response to an increase in reports of racist behaviour targeting people of Asian appearance in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the campaign we are reaching out to the most affected communities through community leaders such as you.

Australia is a proud multicultural nation, united by shared values based on freedom, equality and respect for all people. Racial discrimination and abuse is against the law, contrary to our values, and damages social cohesion.

All Australians have a role to play in responding to racism, by calling it out when they see it, standing in solidarity with affected people and communities, and celebrating our rich multicultural diversity.









We would appreciate your support sharing information about what people can do if they experience or witness racist behaviour. Information and support is available at www.australia.gov.au/helpstopracism , and in a range of community languages at https://covid19inlanguage.homeaffairs.gov.au/racism-not-acceptable

To make it easier for you to spread the word, I have attached some graphics that you might like to share with your networks through your social media channels.

Youth Advocacy Support Grants









The Government is encouraging youth advocacy organisations to apply for grants under a $1 million program designed to help all young Australians reach their full potential.

Minister for Youth and Sport, Richard Colbeck, said the Youth Advocacy Support Grants will help organisations advocating on behalf of young people, especially those who are from disadvantaged or marginalised backgrounds.

The Youth Advocacy Support Grants (YASG) opened on Monday 3 August 2020. If you would like to share this information with your stakeholders, information on the YASG including the Grant Opportunity Guidelines and the YASG “Frequently Asked Questions” document is at GrantConnect

Jobkeeper Payment









On 21 July 2020, the Prime Minister announced that the JobKeeper Payment will be extended by six months to 28 March 2021 and the temporary Coronavirus Supplement for those on income support will be extended until 31 December 2020.

A two-tiered JobKeeper payment will also be introduced from 28 September 2020, to better align the payment with the incomes of employees before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees who were employed for less than 20 hours a week on average in the four weekly pay periods ending before 1 March 2020 will receive the lower payment rate.

The Coronavirus Supplement will be extended at the rate of $250 per fortnight.

https://www.ato.gov.au/General/JobKeeper-Payment/

Australian Border Measures

Foreign nationals transiting through Australia to another country who have a booked a connecting flight do not need to apply for an exemption to the travel restrictions, provided that:

o the transit time is 72 hours or less; and a valid transit visa is held, unless transiting from a country eligible to transit without a visa.









Transiting foreign nationals must follow the quarantine requirements of the state/territory of arrival.https://covid19.homeaffairs.gov.au/transiting-australia

Masks Beneficial to Combat Community Transmission of COVID-19

Deputy Chief Medical Officer talks about the benefits of wearing face masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

https://www.health.gov.au/news/masks-beneficial-to-combat-community-transmission-of-covid-19

Mental Health and COVID-19

Managing your mental health during this time of uncertainty can be an ongoing challenge. Tips about how to maintain good mental health, financial stress and access services can be found at:

https://headtohealth.gov.au/covid-19-support/covid-19

Ensuring we remain connected with your communities continues to be a high priority for the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Government. Your feedback is vital to the Department and informs policy, decision making and government messaging. Please continue to pass your concerns and questions to us.

In particular, we are very interested in your views and feedback on the following:

Any community concerns

Racism or discrimination

Reception to government messaging

Community misconceptions

Issues related to travel restrictions and associated processes

Instances of misinformation or scams targeting your community

Any new economic impacts on the community

Any other emerging community issues.

