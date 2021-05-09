“NURSERY RHAPSODY” – BY Des Kelly

A very special “treat”, in store, for many thousands of eLanka members around the World, will quite definitely be this “re-treat” into their childhood days when Nursery Rhymes were common, both at home, and in school.

I have had the pleasure of knowing some of the top Show-biz Personalities, both men and women, of my lovely Island home, as I always call her, and believe me folks, Rukshan Perera, ever since I heard him for the first time, has climbed to the top rungs of this musical ladder, not only because of his showmanship and expertise in what he does, but also because of his genuine humility in everything he attempts to do, on-stage. To me, all he seems to want to do, is to ENTERTAIN his audiences, and he does this brilliantly.

Now, just to be different, he has taken these nursery rhymes that most of us have nearly forgotten now and adapted them (the Lankan way), simply to bring back precious memories of years gone by. I Iove the way he has done this, and am sure that it would be enjoyed by both adults and children, combined. I am also very proud to be his friend, and Sri Lanka should be just as proud of him.

Ladies, Gentlemen, and Children, let me present Rukshan Perera presenting himself and his very professional team

with their “NURSERY RHAPSODY,” .especially for you.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka,