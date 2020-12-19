Nuwara Eliya Post Office – Tudor style iconic structure in Central Highlands

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Situated approximately 180 kilometers from Colombo and 76 kilometers from Kandy, popularly known as “Little England”, Nuwara Eliya is an idyllic misty little town in the Central Highlands with many iconic structures of the British Colonial Era.

Nuwara Eliya has several quaint well-maintained structures including bungalows with enchanting picket fences dating to colonial period with timeless beauty, adding glamour to the picturesque hill country town. Among them, the iconic landmark, Nuwara Eliya Post Office situated in close proximity to popular Victoria Park functioning to date is visited by a large number of people including foreigners.

Constructed in 1894, with an aura of yesteryear, the well-maintained structure with red bricked walls, the majestic Nuwara Eliya Post Office is housed in a Tutor architectural style two storey structure which includes a clock tower spiraling out of the corner of the building. The charm of Nuwara Eliya Post Office is the vibrant exterior painted in a radiant hue of pink with the backdrop of brilliant blue skies, emerald mountains, at times shrouded in mist, a sight to behold.

Situated on an elevated site in the center of Nuwara Eliya town, this iconic structure is a landmark and one of the oldest buildings in Nuwara Eliya. The red-bricked exterior, the vintage building as well as the orange color tiled roof contrast well with well-manicured lawns and perfectly pruned hedges. The Post Office is one of the oldest post offices as well as the only such type of Post Office building in Sri Lanka. This structure is also one of the most attractive buildings in Nuwara Eliya.

On December 26, 1990, Sri Lanka Postal Department issued the Rs10/= postage stamp with the photograph of Nuwara Eliya Post Office to commemorate the World Postal Day.

According to Postal Department Officials, this structure had been constructed during the British Colonial Era in the picturesque hill country town with the purpose of handling the mail, the only mode of communication in *Ceylon.

In 2012, the former living quarters of the Post Master situated on the upper floor of the Post Office was converted into a tourist accommodation with the objective of paving the opportunity to guests to experience the allure of this iconic structure.

Visitors from overseas visit the Post Office to buy picture post cards to send their friends and family. The Post Office is also a popular site for local and foreign photo enthusiasts to take a few photo shoots against the backdrop of this iconic structure as a souvenir of their visit to Nuwara Eliya.

The charming structure has a distinctive edge and is considered as a remnant of old world Ceylon, a colonial legacy.

Location: Nuwara Eliya town in close proximity to Victoria Park