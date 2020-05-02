OBITUARIES (E & O.E.) (APRIL 2020) – By Victor Melder

ARMITAGE – PETER HAROLD, husband of Jennifer, father, grandfather and Brother of Andrew (Andy), Anthony (Tony), Melanie Huysmans and Janis Thiedeman. Son-in-law of Roy Hermon (dec), in Brisbane on February 13, 2020, aged 79 years. (Contributed)

CRAMER – FLORENCE, wife of Roy (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Leilanie & Nihal, Spencer & Eileen, Cassandra & Bill de Kretser. Grandmother of Sean, Darren, Ian and Tamara, in Brisbane, on April 3, 2020, aged 97 years. (Contributed)

SCHNEIDER-LOOS – ERNEST TREVOR, husband of the late Marlyn (nee Deckker), father of Deborrah Rodrigo, Stewart and Jacqueline Nugara, father-in-law of Tania Schneider-Loos and Clifford Nugara. Grandfather of Aaron Chambalo, Tatum Rodrigo, Danielle and Ethan Schneider-Loos and Adele, Aidan & Angus Nugara (all Brisbane). Brother of Neville Schneider-Loos, Yvonne Loos, Erin Deckker, Ronald Schneider-Loos, Aureliya Edwards and Benita Holdenbottle, brother-in-law of Lilo Schneider-Loos, late Anton Deckker, Marie Schneider-Loos, Robin Edwards, Tyronne Holdenbottle, late Brian Deckker, late Primrose Shedden, Monica Buultjens and Winston Deckker, in Brisbane, on April 4, 2020. (Daily News, 7.4.220)

NAMASIVAYAM – BALAKUMAN (BALA), husband of the late Dulcie Namasivayam (nee Bertus), father of Brandon, Marlon and Samantha, father-in-law of Renuka Jesudhason and Senaka Jayasekera, grandfather of Nastassjia, Cameron, Hannah and Joanne, great grandfather of Caleb and Savannah, in Melbourne on, April 5, 2020. (Daily News, 8.4.2020)

SEBASTIANPILLAI – DR ANTON, husband of Vasantha Sebastianpillai, father of Maria and Kevin, grandfather of Arlo. Son of the late Dr Gregory Sebastianpillai and Josephine Sophia Sebastianpillai, brother of Carmel Nagendran, Yohan Sebastianpillai, Gnanan Sebastianpillai, Angela Richards, Sybilla Kumar and Christie Sebastianpillai, in England, on April 4, 2020. (Contributed)

FERNANDO – EMERTIUS ARCHBISHOP DR. NICHOLAS MARCUS FERNANDO, in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Contributed)

SCHOKMAN – IVOR, husband of Charleen (nee Bocks), father and father-in-law of Darryl & Shalene, Shirley & Mike, Samantha (dec) & Shane. Youngest son of the late Shelton Snr and Daisy Schokman, in NSW on April 7, 2020. (Contributed)

WIJESINHA – FLORA, wife of Ranjit, mother of Naomi, Hiranthi and Samantha, mother-in-law of Chris, grandmother of Polly and Lucy. Sister of late Regis, Henry, Winnie, Beatrice and Merlin, in Bundoora, Vic, on April 15, 2020. – 87, Cabernet Crescent, Bundoora, Vic 3083 (Contributed)

BAPTIST – EDWARD CHARLES BENJAMIN (29.5.1928 – 18/4/2020), husband of Moira (nee Kelly), father of Chane, Gavin, Wayne and Rayne, father-in-law of Tina, Marie, Anne and Rosanne, grandfather of Shari, Stephanie, Dylan, Crystal, James, Mia, Ethan, Aidan and Dianne, great grandfather of Oliver and Isabelle. Brother of Daphne (dec), Sheila, Rita, Terrence and Joy (dec), in Melbourne. – 49, Chestnut Road, Doveton, Vic. (Contributed)

RAMASAMY – OLGA, daughter of late Bertram and Pearl Corea. Mother and mother-in-law of Desmond, Phyllis, Milroy, Romany, Verena, late Nimal, Santhini, Mel, Dhulami, Prakash, late Nooshini, Romella and Vino, grandmother of 17, great grand mother of 16, in Perth, on April 22, 2020. (The West Australian, 25.4.2020)

De MOTTE – EARDLEY (EARLE), (4.9.1928 – 22.4.2020), husband of the late Ailsa (nee Holland). (Sydney Morning Herald, 29.4.2020)

WEINMAN – FELIX JOSEPH, (29.5.1933 – 28.4.2020), husband of Audrey, father of Arthur, Tyronne, Tony, Marie, Keith and Damian, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

GURUSINGHE – DR ASITHA, son of the late Dr Leslie Gurusinghe and Irene Gurusinghe, husband of Thoa, brother of Chandan, Hemal, Manisha and late Darshan, brother-in-law of Damayanthi, Rathna, Amrith and Olina, in Melbourne, on April 29, 2020. (Contributed)

Note: All spelling of names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers







