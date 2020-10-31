OBITUARIES (E & O.E.) (OCTOBER 2020)

SANSONI, Milan, husband of Carol, father of Daniel and Amara, grandfather of Alora, in Perth, W.A., on September 26, 2020, aged 77 years. (The West Australian, 1.10.2020)

SOURJAH, Dr Robert Grant, FRCP, (10.09.1925 – 01.10.2020), Husband of Inez, father and father-in-law of Rohan & Dianne, Lalin & Susan and Sarah. Grandfather of Mark and Krysten, in Sydney (Online contribution)

SAVUNDRANAYAGAM, Innocenta Sulogini, wife of Tommy Savundranayagam, mother of Alfston. Daughter of late Mr & Mrs Ligory Francis, sister of F.A.Jayarajah, Agnes Pathmini, Vimala, Antenet Rajani, Josephine Rahini and Miriam Yohini, in the United States. (Contributed)

FERDINAND, George Tyronne Richard, husband of Daisy (nee Isaacs), father of Julliano. Brother of Vernon, Glenys Gerreyn (Aust), Lizanne Isaacs, in Sri Lanka. (Daily Island, 9.10.2020)

MARTENSTYN, Leonie (nee Jonklaas), wife of late Elmar, mother of Sharon, Jeremy and Darren. Sister of Delrine and Hans, in Melbourne on October 5, 2020. (Daily Mirror, 14.10.2020)

JACOTINE, Maureen, wife of the late Brian, mother of Derek, Leonard, Christopher, Tanya and Darren and partners. Grandmother and great grandmother, in Sydney on October 5, 2020, aged 87 years. (Sydney Morning Herald, 17.10.2020)

MORTIMER, Michael, (10.6.1927 – 11.10.2020), husband of Betty (dec) and then to Gay (dec), father of Diana, Elaine, Gail, Ian (dec), Brian,

Julia (dec), Fiona and William. Grandfather and great grandfather, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 17.10.2020)

TODD, Henry John “Jack”, (4.7.1931 – 13.10.2020), husband of Jean, father and father-in-law of Philip & Julie (dec), Roslyn & Joe, Bronwyn & John, Malcolm (dec) & Sharyn and Jeff. Grandfather of Macaulley and David, Campbell, Jesse and Abby, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 17.10.2020)

ABEYADEERA, Dorothy (Rita), wife of Baptist, mother of Debbie, Suzette and Denham, mother-in-law of Brian, Russel and Fleur, grandmother of Melissa, Brine, Aidan, Keyan and Shawnayle, great grandmother of Ariya, in Melbourne (Sunday Observer, 18.10.2020)

LA’ BROOY, Benjamin Vere, husband of Maureen, father of Valerie, Robin, Adrian, Diedrie and Allan, father-in-law of Errol, Annette, Helen, Adrian and Geetha. Grandfather of Michelle, Rochelle, Natasha, Dylan, Shaun, Scott, Nicole, Keegan, Adele, Jessica and Jason. Great grandfather of Sophie, Manuel, Valencia, Esmeralda and Michele, in Sri Lanka. (Sunday Observer, 18.10.2020)

BLAZÉ, Dr John Bertram, (25.10.1942 – 19.10.2020), son of the late Dr John Blazé and the late Carlotta Blazé (nee Sansoni). Brother of the late Mary Anne Stevens, in Callington, Cornwall, England. (Contributed)

SELVANAYAGAM, Belle, wife of the late W.B. Selvabayagam, mother of Christopher Janakan Selvanayagam (Aust) and Prof. Joseph Brindaban Selvanayagam (Aust), mother-in-law of Roshni (Aust) and Dr Chrisanthi (Aust), grandmother of William, Jeshua and Grace (Aust).

Daughter of late Mr & Mrs N. A. Thambirajah, daughter-in-law of late Mr & Mrs Ankitell Selvanayagam. Sister of Grace Suppiramaniam, late Malar Arulpragasam, late T. Sunthararasa, Dr T. Singarajah (Can, late Mrs Mani Selvararasa, T. Thurairajah, T. Ratnarajah (Can), T. Ariyagunarajah (SL), in Adelaide. (Daily News, 23.10.2020)

FERNANDEZ, Manuel, husband of late Shirley Paiva, father of Suresh, Eroma and Dharshi, father-in-law of Lalanthi, Melvin and Mahesh, grandfather of Arnold, Shaun, Kineta, Travis and Andrea, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 26.10.2020)

LIEVERSZ – Doreen Therese Edna, (21.02.1923 – 20.10.2020), wife of Eardley Snr, mother of Eardley, mother-in-law of Karen. Sister and sister-in-law., in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald 27.1-.202)

PARANAVITANA, Raymond G.C., husband of Darshini, father of Manique, Romesh and Samantha, father-in-law of Simon, Nikki and Subo, grandfather of Anjali, Rhian, Nihara, Nadira, Zahn, Jehaan and Kaja, great grandfather of Millicent and Miles. Son of the late Sam & Ada Paranavitana, brother of late Joy, Frank, Ananda, Lakshmi and Hilda. (Daily News 28.10.2020)

Note: All spelling of names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers