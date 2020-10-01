OBITUARIES (E & O.E) – SEPTEMBER 2020

SCHRAENGUIVEL – J.R.N (Bunting), husband of Dagmar (dec), father of Anne-Marie Scharenguivel Kellar, grandfather of Dominic and Daniel, in Sri Lanka on August 31, 2020, aged 99 years. (Contributed)

PERUMAL – WALTER, husband of Cordelia (nee Bastiaensz), father and father-n-law of Colin & Rachel, Wendell & Michelle, Keith & Kylie, grandfather of Mackenzie, Dominique, Cohen, Aria and Niana. Son of late Aloy & Therese, son-in-law of late Pat & Cordelia. Brother of Vilma Navaratnam (Aus), Felix, late Inez Panambalana, late Evan, Jean Dharmaratne (Aus) and Bryan (Aus), brother-in-law of late Rudolph Navaratnam, late Chitra, late Christo Panambalana, Manel, Bryan Dharmaratne (Aus), Carla (Aus), Denver and Heather (Aus), Branwell and Geetha (Aust), in Melbourne on September 1, 2020. – 6, Tyalla Way, Packenham, Vic 3810. (Daily News 3.9.2020)

PLUNKETT – LEN CHRISTOPHER, husband of Sandra (nee Labrooy), father of late Shannon and of Luzanne, Tracey and Andrea, father-in-law of Gerald Bennett, grandfather of Alexandria and Giada. Son of late Oliver & Fortune Plunkett, brother of Heather, Virginia, Glen, Bubbles,

Annette, Liston, Aubrey, Jo (all Aus) and late Dawn, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 8.9.2020)

WIJAYARATNA – FREDA. Wife of late Newton Wijayaratna, mother of Shalini Jayaweera, Kusum Heenatigala, Kumar and Naushad Wijayaratna and Damayanthi Perera, in Melbourne on September 9, 2020, aged 92 years. (Contributed)

BOULTON – GEOFFREY WARREN, husband of Sue, father of Debbie and Craig, father-in-law of Michael, grandfather of Aiden. Brother of Ellen. In Perth, WA. (West Australian, 9.9.2020)

DISSANAYAKE – GUNASINGHE MUDIYANSELAGE (GUNE), husband of Judy (nee Speldewinde), father of Samantha and Suzanne (Germany), father-in-law of Camilllia and Alfred, grandfather of Tim and Eric, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 11.9.2020)

MULLER – HILDA (nee Schokman), wife of Douglas (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Christopher & Doreen. Sister & Sister-in-law of late Thelma & Donald Patternott, late Percy & Cynthia Schokman (USA), late Kenneth & Litticia Schokman, Audrey & Gladwin Gooneratne, Grace & late Errol Van Houten, Louise & late Nowell Hannibalsz, late Olive & Rodney Schokman, Valerie & late Peter Weerakoon, Charles & Sheelagh Schokman (UK) and Sylvia Ephraums, in Melbourne on September 11, 2020. (Contributed)

MORTIER – DRENO MILAN AUGUSTUS JOSEPH, son of Augustus Mortier & Antoniette (nee Senaratne), brother of Michelle, Rochelle and Jason Morter, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 13.9.2020)

SOERTSZ – THERESE LESLEY AUDREY (nee Holsinger), wife of the late Aloysius (Aloy) Soertsz, mother of late Daphne and Brian, Derek and Darrell, mother-in-law of Siva, Heather, Trudy and Bernadine, grandmother of Diane, Denise, Gregory, Trisha, Michael, Keith, Kevin, Janine, Bernard and Ryan. Great grandmother of Clara, henry, Alana, Shania, Amelia, David and Iniyal, in Melbourne. – 67 Shanthi Road, Hendala, Wattala, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 13.9.2020)

EKANAYAKE – HERCULES (HERKY) NOEL BOYD, husband of Norah (nee Thomasz), father of Russel, Avril, Romaine, Lou, Trevor, Sean and Jeremy, father-n-law of Charles Psaila, Wilhelm Forster, Yasmin, Odile, Janine and Judy. Grandfather of Simone, Suren, Natalie, Nadia, Dimitri, Trent, Stefan, Scott, Alain, Jayden, Jermaine and Javan, great grandfather of 9. Brother of Sam (dec), Douglas (dec), Hope Bandara, Brenda Samaranayake and Drucilla de Silva (all SL), in Melbourne on September 11, 2020. (Daily News 16.9.2020)

JANSZ – ORANEE VINITHA JAYASUNDERA (nee Goonewardene), wife of Prof. Raddy Jansz, mother of Maithri and Mahen, Michael and Thushara, Mihiri and Randy, grandmother of Rahul, Tiana, Kiara, Mark, Raveena and Roshani. Sister of late Ranjith and Anoma, Nhal and Pushpa, Gemunu and Ianthi, Cedric and Faye, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 22.9.2020)

VANDERZIL – EARNEST SPENCER, in Dandenong, Victoria, on September 14, 2020, aged 95 years. (Contributed)

SENEVIRATNE – BARBARA (nee Vanderwert), wife of the late Harold Seneviratne, mother of Jo, Hugh, Jacquie, Jenny and Ramona, grandmother of 12, great grandmother of 11. Daugthter of the late Annesley & Thelma Vanderwert, sister of Moonyeen, late Errol and Maryse, in California, USA, on September 23, 2020. (Contributed)

MOLDRICH – ROSE FLORENCE (NEE De Fry), in Queensland, on September 28, 2020, aged 96 years. (Contributed)

BERENGER – MAUREEN (Nee Morel), wife of Hilary (Dec), in Melbourne. (Contributed)

JURIANSZ, ANGLAM, in Sri Lanka. (Contributed)

PEIRIS, PETER RANDOLF (RANDY), partner of Judy, father of Ramone, Daniela and Laani. in Sydney. Brother of Cheryl Outchoorn and Rima Peiris, in Sydney. (Contributed)







