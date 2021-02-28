OBITUARIES – FEBRUARY 2021

DIAZ – THOMAS (TONY) BERNADINE, husband of the late Jeanne (nee Bastiansz), father of Johann and Jeff, in England, on January 19, 2021, aged 84 years. (Contributed)

JANSEN – DR RONALD R. G (RONNY), husband of late Olga, father of Diedre, Deryck, Sonia and Suzette, father-in-law of late David Theogarajah and of Priyantha Perera and Thishani, grandfather of Rochelle, Manoj, Warren, Ashwini, Ansuman, Nicole and Aimee, great grandfather of Jayden, Jayna and Maya, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 1.2.2021)

STRUYS – GREVILLE, husband of Amelia (dec), step Father of Ronal, Maryanne (dec) and Vera, in Adelaide on January 24, 2021, aged 93 years. (Adelaide Advertiser, 1.2.2021)

LANDERS – GARRY, (12.11.1946 – 03.02.2021), father of Percy James, Benn and Adam. Grandfather of Stella and Vivienne, in Adelaide. (Adelaide Advertiser, 6.2.2021)

BRAINERD – DAVID JEEVASIGASMONEY, husband of late Mary Brainerd, father of Christine, Sherine, Christobel, Hepzibah and Adolphus, father-in-law of Ajit, Roy, late Buckthasingh, Bagavathasingh and Nirmala. Brother of late Raj, Frederick (Elladurai), Alfred, late Wilfred, Priscilla, Selavm (Eunice) and Sybil, in Sri Lanka, on February 4, 2021, aged 97 years. (Daily News, 6.2.2021)

ALMEIDA – LOURDES MARY (NEE MORRIS), wife of Kenneth Almeida, sister of Winifred Thuraiappa, late Royston, Hazel Henricus, Noel & Diana La’Brooy (Aust), in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 11.2.2021)

KANAKARATNAM – MARJORIE WINIFRED (NEE SOLOMONS), 19.05.1930 – 05.02.2021, mother of Ranjan, Tania, Kumar, Mahen and Maya, grandmother of Christopher, Jay, Jacinta, Josh, Marcus and Kathleen, sister of surviving siblings, Lois, Esther and Daphne, sister-in-law of Bertha, in Ontario, Canada. (Daily News, 11.2.2021)

DAVID – LUKE COLIN, husband of Desrine (nee Vanden Driesen) Deso, Son of the late Joy & Doreen David, brother of Claudette, Sherine, George, Marie, Aloma (India), Patricia, Christobel, Ricky & Judy (Aust), brother-in-law of Lawrence (dec), Patricia, Ramilus, Aubrey, Pierina, Alex (India), Ralph and Brian (Aust), Elmo, Doreen and Jenny (Aust) and Edward, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 13.2.2021)

EMMANUEL – LUCIAN NATHAN, husband of the late Clara, father of Vimalan, father-in-law of Darshini, grandfather of Clara and Jerome. Brother of the late Chelvam, late Gunam, late Jeyam, late Nasen, late Ranjan, late Pushpam, late Ranji, late Nawarakj, Rajini and Mohan, brother-in-law of the late T.A.Benedict, late Mary Rose Seemanpillai late Mary Oblate Benedict, late Dr. D.A.Peters and A.R.Walter in Toronto, Canada,

January 13, 2021, shortly after his 90th birthday. (Daily News, 13.2.2021)

VAN CUYLENBURG – HECTOR COLIN, husband of the late Aedla (nee Weber), father of Christopher, Therese, Louis and Celine, father-in-law of Antoinette, Ananda, Nayana and Vijitha, grandfather of Gayathri, Chrisanne, Harsha, Calum, Udara and Kasun, in Sydney, NSW. (Daily News, 13.2.2021)

MORTIMER – ROY PATRICK, husband of Anne Mortimer (nee La’brooy). Brother of Allan, in Sri Lanka. – 19/8, Fonseka Road, Laxapathiya, Moratuwa, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 13.2.2021)

BALDSING – GORDON ANTHONY, 20.04.1935 – 13.02.2021, husband of Noelene Baldsing (nee De Zilwa), father of Ainsley, father-in-law of Julie, grandfather of Michael, Gordon Jnr, Cassaandra and Laura, great grandfather of Xavier. Brother of Germaine (dec -SL), Earle (Aust_, Gerald (dec -SL), Maurice (dec – SL), Dagmar Abraham (Can), Christobel Arunalandan (SL), Mary Perera (SL), Annette Bastians (SL), Margaret De Witt (Aust) and Wilmar Siriwardena (SL), in Melbourne. (Contributed)

SCHARENGUIVEL – I RA AINSLEY CLAUDE, husband of Dawn (nee Ferdinands), father of Valetta (Aus), Jacqueline, Ainsley Jnr (Dubai) and Maria (USA), father-in-law Chester (Bangladesh), Lawrance, Rohan, Sherwin (USA) and Philomena (Dubai), grandfather of Warwick and Clifton (USA) and Brandon (dec), Ryan and Lianne, Brooke, Allanson and Britney, Joshua (Dubai), Jonathan, Abigail and Brandon (USA). Great grandfather of Liam, Calianna and Saheli. Son of Mr & Mrs I.B.T.Scharenguivel (dec), brother of Brian, Dawn (Aus), Dreen, Margie (Aus) and Rienzie (dec), brother-in-law of Mary (dec), Trevor (de3c), Rex (dec), Esme (Aus), Maurice (Aus), Heather, Veronica and Ralph, Raymond (dec) and Jessie, in Sri Lanka on February 16, 2021. – 417/2E, Elapahala Road, Pelanwatte, Pannipitiya, Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 18.2.2021)

ALWIS – RANDOLPH RANJIT, AM, 22.07.1942 – 13.02.2021, husband of Lakshmie (Laki), father of Suranie and Rajita, father-in-law of Abbasi, grandfather of Sonali, in Adelaide. (Adelaide Advertiser, 20.2.2021)

FERNANDO – LESLIE A.G., 20.04.1937 – 17.02.2021, father of Michelle, Kevin and Andrea. Partner of Shirley and her sons, Johann, Cedric, Roger and Lynwood ( Mark) and Malcom (dec), grandfather and great grandfather. Son of the late Justin Everard Fernando & Edith Rosamond Fernando, brother of Hylton (dec) , Yvonne and Audrey, in Melbourne. – 68, Nance Street, Noble Park, Vic 3174 (Contributed)

Note: All spelling of names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers