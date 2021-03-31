OBITUARIES – MARCH 2021

SWAN – DR BERNARD, husband of Margaret, father of Jane, grandfather and great grandfather. Brother of Peter and Mick, in Armthorpe, UK, aged 74 years. (Contributed)

DE SILVA – PANIKORALGE SUNIL CHANDRA, 30.01.1941 – 28.02.2021. husband of Senanie de Silva (nee Gunasekera), father of Sidat and Samanti de Silva (dec). Son of K.V.P.D.A (Diony) de Silva (dec) & Lakshmi C. de Silva (nee Gooneratne) dec, brother of Channa de Silva (dec), in Sydney. (Contributed)

POLLOCKS – RAMONA, wife of late Malcolm Pollocks, mother of Devon, Cedric, Troy, Anthony and Bradley, mother-in-law of Maureen, Beverley, Michelle and Lisha, grandmother of Dylon, Amanda, Dennon, Jesse, Richard, Shauntel and Shaleena, in Sri Lanka on March 3, 2021. – 221/5, Green Wood Terrace, Lane 2, Kerawalapitiya Road, Hendala, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 5.3.2021)

VARNAKULASINGHAM – ROBERT BELLARMINE, 06.-3.1931 – 02.03.2021, husband of Clotilda (dec), father of Stanley, Angeloa, Shereen, Naomie and Kathy, father-in-law of Rowena, Devika, Kamal and Adrian. Brother of Patrick, Stanislaus, Berchmans, Mary Louise – Sr Erasma, Alphonsus, Pius and Therese – Sr Mary Berchmans (all dec). Grandfather of Joshua, Johann, Daniel, Lorraine, Melissa, Gabrielle and Ashlyn, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 5.3.2021)

AKMEEMANA – MUDALIGE GEORGE, bereaved by Pitra, Arunie and IB. (Sydney Morning Herald, 10.3.2021)

BLAKE – IRMA LOUISE “PADDY” (11.7.1932 – 5.3.2021), wife of the late James (Jumbo) Blake, mother of Penny, Diana, James (and Gertrud) and the late Elizabeth. Grandmother of Benjamin(and Kamla), Alexis (and Luke), great grandmother of Ethan, Lennox, Troy, Evelyn and Bridget. Daughter of the late Cyril Newman and Ruby Fernando, sister of the late Nora de Ruijter, in

MORTIER – RALPH, husband of Cynthia (nee Keegel), father of Liza and Troy, grandfather of Nastassjia and Cameron and Troy (Jnr). Great grandfather of Caleb and Jaxon and Svannah, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

SELVAKULALINGAM – SIVAGURUNATHAN, husband of Sivanes, father and father-in-law of Siva and Amber and Jack, in Adelaide, on March 6, 2021, aged 81 years. (Adelaide Advertiser, 11.3.20212)

DE SILVA – ARJUNA, son of Michele (nee Rankine) and Mohan, brother of Charmani and Sanjula. Grandson of Tony & Melanie and Mahila and the late Upasiri, in Sydney, on March 7, 2022, aged 22 years. (Sydney Morning Herald, 12.3.2021)

Van BUUREN – GEORGE, husband of the late Nanny, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather of Maggie and family, in Adelaide, on March 5, 2021, aged 86 years. (Adelaide Advertiser, 13.3.2021)

DIAS – FRANKLIN JOSEPH, (18.2.1932 – 9.3.2021), father of Lindsay, Jenine, Shelley and Greg (dec), grandfather to his family, in Sydney.. (Sydney Morning Herald, 15.3.2021)

CRUSZ – GERTRUDE (nee ROOFF), wife of the late Winston Gerald, mother of David, Dorothy (Can) and Desmond (Can), mother-in-law of Philomena, late Geoffrey De Zylwa and Adora, grandmother of Michelle and Ajantha, Nigel and Lenka (UK), Damien and Tania, Fiona and Shyam, Jerome and Vicky (Can), Fallon and Ryan, Danille and Donna, great grandmother of Melissa, Aneetra, Tayana, Natalie, Luke, Aiden and Everly, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 19.3.2021)

THIEDEMAN – MAURICE WALROND BUCHAN, husband of Bubbles, father of Sandra, Sharon and Robert (dec), grandfather of Joshua, Jordan, Jillena, Krystelle and Elijiah, in Brisbane on March 3, 2021 (The Brisbane Courier Mail, 20.3.2021)

REBERA – LUCIAN BARCLAY, father of Adrian, Julian, Jayne and Roviena (first marriage), husband of Sue and their children

Michael, Rachelle and Natalie. Son of the late Guy & Ruby Rebera, brother of Ron, Joan & Peter (UK) and Noel (Aust) and the late

Ashley, Darrel, Brian and Merril Rebera, in Southampton, England, on March 21, 2021, aged 75 years. (Contributed)

ALEXANDER – ELIZABETH ANTOINETTE (ELSIE), wife of the late Sam Alexander, mother of Gwyneth Ferreira (Aust), Charles Alexander (NZ) and Pamela Fernando (Aust), mother-in-law of Desmond Ferreira, Bianca Alexander and Rohan Fernando. Sister of Zeena Marshall and Bridgette Pereira (dec), in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 23.3.2021)

DA SILVA – MERVYN CARLYLE, son of Carlyle and Alma (dec). Brother of Vernon (dec), Clifford, Yvonne (dec), brother-in-law of Royle Jansen (dec), in Melbourne on March 2, 2021. (Daily News, 23.3.2021)

RAJANAYAGAM – JANE, wife of David (dec), mother of Angelina, Christina and Sidney, mother-in-law of Don, Gary and Kathleen. Grandmother of Aaron and Alison, Ira, Micah, Ezra and Jo, Caitlyn, David and Simrith, Diana, Liam and Myles, great grandmother of Amelia, Linus, Rylee, Chop, Clementine and Jayden, in Perth, on March 22, 2021. West Australian, 24.3.2021)

PILLAY – SELVANAYAGI VINA, (28.11.1949 – 20. 03.2021) mother of Preneshen and Dhiren, grandmother of Tavalin and Shiven, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 24.3.2021)

WALLES – RITA (Nee CLARK), wife of Emile Walles, mother of Keith, Arlinda and Marian, mother-in-law of Loxly, Nishantha and Andrea, grandmother of Kevin, Adrian, Nicola and Declan, in Sri Lanka. – 596, Thewatte Road, Ragama. Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 27.3.2021)

WEERAMANTRY – ROSEMARY, in Melbourne, Victoria. (Daily News, 6.52pm, AEDT)

Note: Spelling of most names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers