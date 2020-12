Obituary: Alex Lokuge

Alex Lokuge – on 21st December 2020.

Beloved husband of Chandani (Monash University), loving father of Shaamini Lokuge-Hayes (Royal Children’s Hospital) and Amaali Lokuge (Royal Melbourne Hospital); father-in-law of Ben Towell and Simon Kinsey; and grandfather of Rohan, Radha, Jaaneka and Rasiker. May he rest in peace.

Funeral service on Thursday 24 December, 1.30-3.30pm at:

S1 – Springvale Renowden Chapel

Entry via Police Road Springvale

Vic 3171.