Obituary: CRAGGS, Maxwell Reginald

Date listed: 5/10/2020

CRAGGS, Maxwell Reginald

01-Sep-1936 – 02-Oct-2020

Throughout your life we loved you dearly

Years may pass and we always will

In our hearts you will always hold a place that

No one else can ever fill

The sun will not rise without us thinking of you

Rest In Peace

Forever in our hearts

Your loving wife Eileen, children Bryce, & Tammy, Son in law Tony, Grandchildren Elliot, James, Kaitlyn, Thomas and Rebecca

Publication: Herald Sun, 5/10/2020