Obituary: CRAGGS, Maxwell Reginald
Date listed: 5/10/2020
CRAGGS, Maxwell Reginald
01-Sep-1936 – 02-Oct-2020
Throughout your life we loved you dearly
Years may pass and we always will
In our hearts you will always hold a place that
No one else can ever fill
The sun will not rise without us thinking of you
Rest In Peace
Forever in our hearts
Your loving wife Eileen, children Bryce, & Tammy, Son in law Tony, Grandchildren Elliot, James, Kaitlyn, Thomas and Rebecca
Publication: Herald Sun, 5/10/2020
