Obituary – De Zilwa, Jennifer

Obituary: Jennifer De Zilwa (aged 75) on 29th March 2021 passed away peacefully. Beloved Wife of Alston de Zilwa; Beautiful and Devoted Mother of Michele Lewis Mother Inlaw of Bruce Lewis, Grand Mother of Yasmyn and Joshua Lewis. Sister of Ken & Jim Ferreira. Sister in law of Carmen Harris, Yvonne Ferreira, Monica Ferriera and Tyronne De Zilwa.

Full Catholic mass at St. Michaels Church Meadowbank on Tuesday 6th April @ 11AM; Followed by interment at Macquarie park cemetery – Macquarie park. Sydney, Australia.

FOREVER LOVED