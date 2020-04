by In

Obituary: Felix Joseph Weinman (Melbourne)

Felix Joseph Weinman

Date of birth 29.05.1933

Date of death 28.04.20

Passed away peacefully in the hands of Jesus

Burial details at Bunnerong memorial park Melbourne on 1st May 2020 (Friday) @ 10 am

Loving Husband of Audrey.

Loving father of Arthur, Tyronne, Tony, Marie, Keith and Damian

Dadda, you we will always remember you as a loving and gentle dad

We love you and Will always be our hearts forever

Tony Weinman