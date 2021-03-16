Obituary – Genevieve Verbenia Rodrigo

We art eLanka are really sad to hear the sad news of the passing of Trevine Rodrigo’s dear mum; Genevieve Verbenia ( Cherry to those who knew her intimately) Rodrigo.

Mrs Rodrigo succumbed after her battle with numerous ailments which slowed her down and ultimately freed her of her pain and suffering.

She is safe in the hands of our Lord.

Genevieve Verbenia Rodrigo will now join her husband who left us 25 years ago.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Trevine Rodrigo is eLanka’s Sports writer and a renowned journalist & author!

We will update this page with the funeral details and a link to the Live stream of the funeral service (currently planned for Friday 19th March 2021) (More details to follow).