PeteriteEN- OBITUARY – HARINDRA SIRISENA

We announce with sadness the passing away of Harindra Sirisena one of the Vice Patrons of our Batch Group.. He was also a past Vice President of the OBU. He was a retired DGM of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Harindra was in fact responsible for the exsistance of the Pre-Seventies Batch Group and was the prime mover of the idea of having this Batch registered under the OBU. Though he shunned the limelight and refused to accept the position of President of the Batch Group, he worked tirelessly for the success of the Batch and we are indebted to him for the many things he silently did on behalf of the Batch.

We will keep you informed of the funeral arrangements as soon as we learn of them.

May he rest in peace.

St Peters OBU

SIRISENA – HARINDRA (H-S-K) (Retd. Deputy General Manager,​ State Pharmaceuticals Corporation) Dearly beloved husband of Indrane (nee Athukorale) loving father of Rehana and Vindya,​ father-in-law of Sandun and Gobinaath,​ precious grandfather of Tharusha,​ Rashini and Keyarra,​ brother of Karsha and Anoja. Cortege leaves residence at 3 p.m. for cremation at General Cemetery Kanatte at 4 p.m. on 18th September 2020,​ 37/​1,​ Wimalasara Road,​ Kalubowila,​ Dehiwala.055858