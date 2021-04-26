Obituary: Herbert William T. Alagaratnam

Watch the Memorial Service held for Herbie in Colombo – “A Celebration of life and thanksgiving” at St. Mary’s church, Bambalapitiya, Friday 23rd April 2021

There were some good eulogies and homilies presented by Nimalka Fernando (SJC), Fr. Tony Martin (SPC) and others with the Bamba Choir singing.

It was a wonderful service in remembrance of Herbert’s by the Rev Martins, choir, both speeches by Geoffrey and past colleague.

The Choir of St. Mary’s could not have a memorial for Herbert in 2020 due to Covid restrictions. They will be remembering him with many of his favourite hymns.

Note: Herbert Played Basket Ball FOR ST PETERS in the 70s and used to watch the ORIENTS as well.