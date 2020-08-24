Obituary: HERFT, Mary Irene Lucia

14-Dec-1933 – 22-Aug-2020

Herft (Van Rooyen) – Mary Irene Lucia

Beloved wife of Clair of 62 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law to Gerry and Gina, Suzette, Damian and Caroline, Steve and Sarah, Angelo and Melinda, Laurene and Brett, adored grandmother to Jacinta, Sarah, James, Rebecca, Nicholas, Brooke, Christopher, Genevieve, Joshua, Scarlett and Jesse. Finally reunited with your beloved son Christopher after 43 years. A heartfelt thanks for all you have been to us. You will always be fondly remembered and never forgotten. Rest In Peace Ma.

No flowers by request – Donations to The Eighty Club Melbourne. For further information contact the president on info@eightyclubmelbourne.org.au

Publication: Herald Sun

Date listed: 24/8/2020

Mulgrave