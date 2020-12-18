Obituary: Mary Magdalene Peries
Mary Magdalene Peries passed away on Monday 14th December at the grand age of 99….a kind-hearted soul, an endearing smile and a passion for the piano, a gift she passed on to her children, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A celebration of, and thanksgiving for, her truly amazing life will be held as follows (Melbourne times):
Please note: It is essential that you adhere to the last paragraph of this notice, if you intend attending the rosary/viewing and/or the funeral as only 120 persons can attend.
Rosary/viewing
Monday 21st December
5pm – 6.30pm
Tobin Brothers, 505 Princes Hwy Noble Park
Webcast – TBA
Funeral celebration and thanksgiving mass
11.30am – 12.30pm
Tuesday 22nd December, St Brigid’s Church, 520 Main Street Mordialloc
Webcast – TBA
Burial
At approx 1.30pm at Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Hwy Springvale, after the funeral mass. Grave site “The Pines”, row DL32.
Wake reception
Following the burial.
Refreshments to be served.
At The Grand on Princes, 2251 Princes Hwy Service road, Mulgrave.
Please rsvp for the rosary/viewing and/or the funeral by sending your full names (all persons attending), home address and phone numbers to mammo1921@gmail.com by Saturday 19 December.
Dimitri Peries 0413010476