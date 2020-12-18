Obituary: Mary Magdalene Peries

Mary Magdalene Peries passed away on Monday 14th December at the grand age of 99….a kind-hearted soul, an endearing smile and a passion for the piano, a gift she passed on to her children, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

A celebration of, and thanksgiving for, her truly amazing life will be held as follows (Melbourne times):

Please note: It is essential that you adhere to the last paragraph of this notice, if you intend attending the rosary/viewing and/or the funeral as only 120 persons can attend.

Rosary/viewing

Monday 21st December

5pm – 6.30pm

Tobin Brothers, 505 Princes Hwy Noble Park

Webcast – TBA

Funeral celebration and thanksgiving mass

11.30am – 12.30pm

Tuesday 22nd December, St Brigid’s Church, 520 Main Street Mordialloc

Webcast – TBA

Burial

At approx 1.30pm at Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Hwy Springvale, after the funeral mass. Grave site “The Pines”, row DL32.

Wake reception

Following the burial.

Refreshments to be served.

At The Grand on Princes, 2251 Princes Hwy Service road, Mulgrave.

Please rsvp for the rosary/viewing and/or the funeral by sending your full names (all persons attending), home address and phone numbers to mammo1921@gmail.com by Saturday 19 December.

Dimitri Peries 0413010476