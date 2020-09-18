Obituary: Mr Randy Peries – Past President of St Peters College OBU Sydney NSW

Dear Peterites,

It is with great sadness that I inform you the demise of a past president of the SPC OBU Sydney Mr Randy Peries.

Randy was a very talented and well respected musician who always made himself available for any Peterite event.

He was one of the best multi talented musicians who played with some of the famous Sri Lankan bands like the Fireflies, Gabo and the Breakaways and the Jetliners.

St Peter’s College OBU in Sydney is sadden to hear of Randy’s passing. Thank you Randy for all your time and support over the years.

May his soul rest in peace.

Thank you,

Shehan Vilathgamuwa.

President – SPC OBU Sydney