Obituary Notice – Mrs Rupa Seneviratne Banda (Founding Member of Peradeniya University Alumni NSW)

MESSAGE:

Dear Friends,

My wife Rupa passed away peacefully at the Sans Hospital in the morning of June the 9th 2020.

The funeral is on 21st Sunday June 2020 at 10 am with Buddhist rites. There will be streaming of the event and the link to view the process is below.

I am sure my wife would have liked you to remember her as she was, a bright happy lady with an eternal smile.

I believe that viewing the departed is to contemplate on impermanence and to pass that merit gained on to the departed.

Sunday morning was selected for your convenience to watch the streaming. This can be done from your home, and so pass on your merits, to her.

I have worked all my life for the welfare and health of the community. I cannot imagine the backlash our community will face, if by any chance a Covid-19 catastrophe does occur due to the funeral.

I will not fail my community now.

I therefore decided to have no viewing, due to the pandemic, and have a private funeral with the relatives, just up to 50 following all the regulations as to space, distances and hand hygiene as the NSW law demands.

To pass merit to all those who departed from our community, during this pandemic, I shall join with their loved ones and endeavour to have a religious ceremony, once the danger of Covid-19 to our vulnerable people is no more.

Felix Adler wrote..

“The dead are not dead if we loved them truly. In our own lives we give them immortality. Let us arise and take up the work they have left unfinished, and preserve the treasures they have won, and round out the circuit of their being to the fullness of an ampler orbit in our own.”

“The smallest star its perfect work hath done if it hath twinkled”.

– Dr Seneviratne Banda

The service for: Rupa Seneviratne Banda is scheduled to begin at: Sunday, June 21st 2020 at 10:00 AM (Australia/Sydney) Sunday, June 21st 2020 at 12:00 AM (UTC)



Watch Service This is a Private Service and as such requires a PIN number to access the page. Please ensure that this PIN number is only provided to individuals that you would like to have access to this live streamed service. This service’s PIN number is: 9847