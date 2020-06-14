Obituary Notice – Mrs Rupa Seneviratne Banda (Founding Member of Peradeniya University Alumni NSW)
MESSAGE:
Dear Friends,
My wife Rupa passed away peacefully at the Sans Hospital in the morning of June the 9th 2020.
The funeral is on 21st Sunday June 2020 at 10 am with Buddhist rites. There will be streaming of the event and the link to view the process is below.
I am sure my wife would have liked you to remember her as she was, a bright happy lady with an eternal smile.
I believe that viewing the departed is to contemplate on impermanence and to pass that merit gained on to the departed.
Sunday morning was selected for your convenience to watch the streaming. This can be done from your home, and so pass on your merits, to her.
I have worked all my life for the welfare and health of the community. I cannot imagine the backlash our community will face, if by any chance a Covid-19 catastrophe does occur due to the funeral.
I will not fail my community now.
I therefore decided to have no viewing, due to the pandemic, and have a private funeral with the relatives, just up to 50 following all the regulations as to space, distances and hand hygiene as the NSW law demands.
To pass merit to all those who departed from our community, during this pandemic, I shall join with their loved ones and endeavour to have a religious ceremony, once the danger of Covid-19 to our vulnerable people is no more.
Felix Adler wrote..
“The dead are not dead if we loved them truly. In our own lives we give them immortality. Let us arise and take up the work they have left unfinished, and preserve the treasures they have won, and round out the circuit of their being to the fullness of an ampler orbit in our own.”
“The smallest star its perfect work hath done if it hath twinkled”.
– Dr Seneviratne Banda
|
The service for:
Rupa Seneviratne Banda
is scheduled to begin at:
Sunday, June 21st 2020 at 10:00 AM (Australia/Sydney)
Sunday, June 21st 2020 at 12:00 AM (UTC)
This is a Private Service and as such requires a PIN number to access the page.
Please ensure that this PIN number is only provided to individuals that you would like to have access to this live streamed service.
This service’s PIN number is: 9847
|
Important Information
There are some important points that need to be considered to ensure that you, and those you choose to invite, are able to successfully view the service, including:
· Internet Connection
In order to successfully watch a live streamed service, you must have an Internet connection of reasonable quality. Whilst our live stream can be viewed on mobile devices over mobile wireless networks, we cannot guarantee that the reliability of the live stream, particularly in locations where signal is unreliable. Where possible please consider watching the stream from a fixed Internet connection.
· Web Browser
We have gone to great lengths to test and minimize the technical challenges of viewing our streaming services, however it is important to mention that the technology of streaming is reliant on many external factors outside our control. Factors such as Internet speed, network reliability, what software is on your computer, and even the hardware you are using to view the stream will all affect the overall experience. To find out which devices and browsers we support, please visit our help article.
· Video Quality
Our player will automatically select the most appropriate stream to match your Internet connection speed. This has been designed to minimise buffering and increase the reliability of your service stream.
· Audio
All funeral service live streams include audio. Please ensure that your device’s speakers are set at an appropriate volume or alternatively please use headphones.
· Live Stream Testing
It is important to ensure that your device and / or web browser meets the minimum requirements to watch our stream successfully. You can test your device at any time by visiting our Stream Test page.
We understand that this is a difficult time and have designed this service to be as reliable and simple to use as possible to ensure a good experience. If you do have any problems please do not hesitate to contact your funeral arranger for further advice, or browse our support articles for more information.
Thank you,
Macquarie Park Cemetery & Crematorium – Magnolia Chapel
Leave a Reply