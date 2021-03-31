Obituary – ROSEMARY WEERAMANTRY
ROSEMARY WEERAMANTRY – A Requiem Mass for ROSEMARY WEERAMANTRY will be offered at St. Scholastica’s Church, 348, Bruwood Highway, Bennettswood, Victoria, Australia, on Wednesday 31 March 2021, commencing at 1.00 p.m. (Melbourne time). Following the Service, the cortege will proceed to Renowden Chapel, Springvale Botanical Cemtery, 600 Princess Hwy, Springvale, for a cremation committal. For those who cannot be there in person, the funeral will be livestreamed on the following link : https://www.belindajanevideo.com/client-video/rosemary-weeramantry/ Preferable browsers Firefox and Chrome.024501
Source: DAILY NEWS