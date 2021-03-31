Obituary – ROSEMARY WEERAMANTRY

ROSEMARY WEERAMANTRY – A Requiem Mass for ROSEMARY WEERAMANTRY will be offered at St. Scholastica’s Church,​ 348,​ Bruwood Highway,​ Bennettswood,​ Victoria,​ Australia,​ on Wednesday 31 March 2021,​ commencing at 1.00 p.m. (Melbourne time). Following the Service,​ the cortege will proceed to Renowden Chapel,​ Springvale Botanical Cemtery,​ 600 Princess Hwy,​ Springvale,​ for a cremation committal. For those who cannot be there in person,​ the funeral will be livestreamed on the following link : https:/​/​www.belindajanevideo.com/​client-video/​rosemary-weeramantry/​ Preferable browsers Firefox and Chrome.024501

Source: DAILY NEWS