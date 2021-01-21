Obituary – Sampath Ratnatunga (September 8, 1958 – January 15, 2021) – by Lawrence Machado

Vale dear friend and classmate Sampath Ratnatunga, whom I knew for more than 55 years, starting from our early days at kindergarten at St Peter’s College.

Friends also knew you as Sammy and Sam. In Sri Lanka, you worked in the travel trade for years, including KLM, but later in Melbourne, you completely changed professions, becoming a professional massage therapist, running your own business, Pascoe Vale Sports and Remedial Massage Therapy from your home, until a few years ago, healing and helping hundreds of people. You then showed your dedication to the medical field by donating your body for medical science.

Like many of your friends, I cannot believe you are gone and won’t be there for our regular chats about anything which catches our fancy: from family and friends, to sharing a virtual drink, cooking, gardening, dancing, singing, sports, plus some of the crazy times at St Peters’s College, where we had been together since kindergarten.

Growing up, we both spent happy hours visiting each other’s homes, yours at Charlemont Road and mine at Pereira Lane, Wellawatte and our families also knew each other.

Like many school friends, we sometimes fought in the corridors after the bell to settle an argument but always made up and laughed about it.

Anyone who knows you, loved your humour, your ready smile and that ‘anything goes’ attitude of yours. I am glad my wife and I were able to see you at rehab just before Christmas, when you looked like you were steadily getting back to your old self after months of rehab and recovery following your brain strokes in September, two weeks after your 62nd birthday.

The massive brain haemorrhage on Saturday, January 9 – which saw you in palliative care for more than a week – came as a massive shock to us.

You never forgot your true friends and neither do I. When you sold your home at Pascoe Vale and moved to your new place at Broadmeadows a few years ago, you were content and happy that you could retire comfortably.

Unfortunately, the lockdown due to Covid did not help your health though you bravely fought through several health issues, never giving in.

You are blessed to have Louise Daniel and Sophie Ratnatunga, two very brave and wonderful women by your side when you breathed your last just before 5am on Friday (January 15) morning at Austin Hospital, Melbourne. Their love and support has been truly inspiring.

Our consolation is that you are not suffering anymore. There are many things we shared together, but the best is our true respect and love for each other and an ability to forgive and forget.

Our sincere condolences to your siblings, Louise, Sophie and the extended family and friends you have. The Heavens have a bright new star today and I am glad we knew you for so many years, as we have both lost many family members and friends, who also left this world too young. Just like you.

Till we meet again. – Lawrence Machado

NB: Details of his memorial service have not been announced yet. Sampath donated his body for medical science.