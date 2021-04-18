Obituary: SCHEFFER, JEREMY SHERWIN

SCHEFFER, JEREMY SHERWIN , (08.02.1957 – 15.04.2021), husband of Sheryl, father of Sharon and Alycia, in Melbourne.

To our friends and family, thank you for your love and support at this difficult time. Details of the celebration of his life is as follows:

Viewing and Rosary on Tuesday 20th April, 2021 at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Narre Warren at 7.30 pm.

Funeral service on Wednesday 21st April, 2021 at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Narre Warren at 1.30pm followed by burial at the Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princess Highway, Springvale, Vic.

Jeremy Scheffer, passed away due to a sudden brief illness. He was just 64 years old. He was a very generous, kind hearted, loving & caring father, husband , brother and friend. We will miss him very much but now he is no longer suffering. He knew where he was going, back to his creator. He came from the heart of God and returned. Rest In Peace, Jeremy. Love you machen. Till we meet again brother.